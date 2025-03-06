NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 19 ft. Payton Pritchard

The 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race intensified over the past week, with the near-season-long frontrunner delivering a career-best performance.

Ad

Meanwhile, another 6MOTY contender remains undefeated with his new squad, while a new dark horse has emerged from the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder (51-11).

On that note, here are the foremost 6MOTY hopefuls, with 18 to 22 games remaining for each team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Top 5 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) contenders after Week 19

#5 Aaron Wiggins

OKC Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins (Image Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

Ad

Trending

OKC showed confidence in its young core by being relatively inactive at the trade deadline. One player who has justified the organization's decision in recent weeks is fourth-year wing Aaron Wiggins.

Wiggins has emerged as a reliable two-way player, giving the Thunder instant offense off their bench. He has scored in double figures in all but one contest since Feb. 1, averaging 17.8 points per game on 53.5/47.9/81.5 shooting splits during that 16-game stretch.

Ad

Across 62 outings, including 43 off the bench, Wiggins is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 3-pointers per game. Meanwhile, he is shooting 50.2% and 40.2% from deep.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 Ty Jerome

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome (Image Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images)

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome has cooled off amid his team returning to full strength. Nevertheless, the floor general continues to provide steady scoring and playmaking for the NBA's No. 1 squad (52-10).

Jerome has recorded 12-plus points in nine of 11 appearances during Cleveland's league-high 12-game winning streak, hitting at least one triple in 10 straight.

Through 58 outings, including 56 off the pine, Jerome is averaging 12.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.2 spg and 1.6 3pg on hyper-efficient 50.7/44.0/89.9 shooting splits.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 De'Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (Image Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

Ad

Another Cavaliers reserve, forward De'Andre Hunter, continues to make his presence felt since being acquired from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline.

Hunter has scored 12-plus points in eight of 10 games with Cleveland, giving the team's high-octane offense a different look with a bigger wing scorer. The sixth-year forward peaked with 32 points in a spot start during Sunday's 133-129 overtime home win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers remain undefeated (10-0) with Hunter in their lineup, becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

Ad

Across 47 contests, including 40 off the bench, Hunter is averaging 18.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 0.7 spg and 2.6 3pg on strong 46.8/41.4/85.8 shooting splits.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley (Image Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Ad

While his peripheral stats have been lacking, Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley remains a consistent threat from beyond the arc.

The nine-year veteran has drilled three-plus 3s in 12 consecutive games, scoring 14 or more points in 11. Meanwhile, the upstart Pistons keep defying expectations (35-28) as they inch closer to their first playoff appearance since 2019.

Through 63 contests, including 49 off the pine, Beasley is averaging 16.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.7 apg, 0.9 spg and 4.0 3pg. Meanwhile, he is shooting 44.1% and 42.1% from downtown.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1 Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images)

Ad

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard made a statement during Wednesday's 128-118 home win over Portland. The 6MOTY betting favorite tallied career highs of 43 points and 10 3-pointers to lead his team to victory.

Additionally, Pritchard and Celtics guard Derrick White (41 points and nine 3s) made history in multiple ways. They became the first duo in NBA history to record nine-plus treys each and the first Boston tandem to score 40 or more points each in the same contest.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While just one game, Pritchard's explosive offensive performance could tilt the scale in his favor in what's shaping up to be a tight 6MOTY race.

Across 61 appearances, Pritchard is averaging 14.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.8 spg and 3.3 3pg, shooting 47.9% and 42.3% from long distance.

Expand Tweet

For last week's 6MOTY rankings, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback