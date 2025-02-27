NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 18 ft. Malik Beasley

The 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race is entering its stretch run, with each team having between 23 and 26 games remaining.

Three players have gained separation from the pack over the past month. However, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid's candidacy is in question following a near-month-long stint as a starter in his star teammate Julius Randle's (groin) absence.

While Reid has thrived in an expanded role, he temporarily drops out of this week's rankings until he rejoins Minnesota's second unit. His exclusion opens the door for the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers (48-10) to have two players in the top five.

On that note, here are the leading 6MOTY hopefuls post-All-Star break.

Top 5 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) contenders after Week 18

#5 Ty Jerome

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome (Image Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome remains one of the most solid, consistent reserves, stabilizing his squad's second unit with efficient scoring and playmaking. Jerome has recorded 19 or more points in three straight outings, including back-to-back 20-plus-point performances with his star teammate Darius Garland (hip) sidelined.

Through 54 outings, including 52 off the bench, Jerome is averaging 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 3-pointers per game on elite 52.2/44.4/88.1 shooting splits.

#4 Santi Aldama

Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama (Image Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama appears firmly entrenched as a 6MOTY sleeper. He remains the No. 1 contributor on Memphis' league-leading bench unit (46.1 ppg), serving as a crafty inside scorer and floor spacer. The fourth-year player has recorded 10-plus points and five-plus rebounds in six of his last seven appearances.

Across 50 contests, including 39 off the pine, Aldama is averaging 12.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 0.8 spg and 1.9 3pg per game. Meanwhile, he is shooting 49.1% and 39.0% from outside.

#3 De'Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (Image Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

De'Andre Hunter's production has slightly dropped off since his trade deadline move to Cleveland. Nevertheless, he has contributed to winning at a high level while scoring efficiently.

Hunter has tallied 12 or more points in five of his first six games with the Cavaliers. Meanwhile, his new team has gone undefeated with him in the fold, amassing an NBA-best eight-game winning streak.

Across 43 contests, including 38 off the bench, Hunter is averaging 18.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.8 spg and 2.7 3pg on 46.5/41.2/85.4 shooting splits.

#2 Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Despite enduring a midseason rough patch, Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has been the 6MOTY betting favorite for most of the season. The sparkplug scorer proved why over the past week, scoring 18-plus points in three of his last four outings.

That includes a game-high 28 points with eight 3s during Thursday's 124-104 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Across 58 appearances, Pritchard is averaging 14.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 0.9 spg and 3.2 3pg, shooting 47.1% and 41.3% from deep.

#1 Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley (Image Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Despite his track record of inconsistency, veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley continues to come through for the Detroit Pistons. Beasley has drilled three or more triples in eight straight games, scoring 14-plus points in seven. Meanwhile, Detroit (33-26) is surging, tied with Cleveland for the league's longest winning streak (eight games).

Beasley (235 treys) is on the verge of eclipsing Timberwolves rising superstar wing Anthony Edwards (236 triples) as the league leader in 3s. A top finish in the category would likely boost his 6MOTY case considerably.

Through 59 contests, including 47 off the pine, Beasley is averaging 16.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.0 spg and 4.0 3pg. Meanwhile, he is shooting 44.4% and 42.5% from downtown.

