NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 4 ft. Jonathan Kuminga

To close Week 4 of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race remains relatively wide open.

No one gained enough ground over the last week to be considered the clear-cut frontrunner. However, the Golden State Warriors' bench continued its historic start. Through 12 contests, it's averaging an NBA record 58.8 points per game. That standout production has resulted in the franchise having two legitimate 6MOTY candidates.

Meanwhile, a few other presumed contenders are receiving steady output from their top bench contributors, including the reigning 6MOTY.

On that note, here are the top five 6MOTY candidates after Week 4.

Top five 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) candidates after Week 4

#5 Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (Image Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

After struggling as a starter, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is thriving in a bench role. He's doubled his scoring average from 8.0 ppg on 33.3% shooting across three starts to 16.2 ppg on 48.6% shooting in nine outings off the pine.

Kuminga has improved the Warriors' second unit's versatility with his athletic finishing ability around the rim. He's also spacing the floor respectably, shooting 37.5% from deep on 3.6 attempts per game over his last nine contests.

Meanwhile, Golden State has won three consecutive games to improve to a Western Conference-best 10-2 record.

#4 Tari Eason

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (Image Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images)

Like Golden State, the Houston Rockets (10-4) are thriving atop the West, winning five straight games to move into the top three. Third-year forward Tari Eason's defensive activity has been a key reason.

Among players who have played 10-plus outings off the bench, Eason leads the way in steals (1.8) and blocks per game (1.1). His two-way energy is helping the Rockets consistently push their tempo. Meanwhile, he's averaging 11.9 ppg and 5.6 rebounds per game, shooting 52.7% across 14 appearances.

#3 Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard cooled off over the last week, scoring in single digits in two of his last three games. Nevertheless, the fifth-year guard has served as a fairly reliable sparkplug bench scorer for the defending NBA champions for most of the season.

Through 14 contests, Pritchard is averaging 15.5 ppg and 3.7 3-pointers per game, shooting 46.4% and 41.9% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Boston (11-3) ranks second in the Eastern Conference.

#2 Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (Image Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images)

Defending 6MOTY Naz Reid has been among the most consistent reserves over the season's first month, scoring in double figures in 13 of 14 appearances.

The big man's efficiency also remains elite. Reid is averaging 15.2 ppg on a blistering 52.8/43.2/90.6 shooting split for a competitive Timberwolves squad (8-6).

#1 Buddy Hield

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Buddy Hield (Image Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

The second of Golden State's 6MOTY candidates, sharpshooter Buddy Hield keeps churning out strong shooting nights in his new team's motion offense. After recording back-to-back single-digit scoring outputs, Hield bounced back, tallying 32 points and six triples over his last two contests.

Hield remains the NBA's leading scorer among qualified reserves. Through 12 outings, 11 off the pine, the nine-year veteran is averaging 17.7 ppg and 3.8 3pg, shooting 49.4% and 46.9% from long distance.

While not the overwhelming 6MOTY favorite, Hield's season-long production is just enough to maintain the top spot.

