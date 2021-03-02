NBA Sixth Man of the Year: March Power Rankings 

The NBA season so far has seen top teams rely heavily on their bench players. The league's health and safety protocols, coupled with a tight schedule, have meant that starters are missing more games than ever before. A solid sixth man in the rotation has become essential for teams.

The role of the sixth man is to lead the team when the starters are out of the game. Sixth men are usually elite in one facet of the game, allowing them to dominate the opposition bench. Looking at previous recipients of the award, a clear trend can be seen with scoring ability being a priority for the role. Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford are prime examples of impactful sixth men.

This season, the role has additional responsibilities. The pandemic protocols have often forced starters out of games, which has made sixth men even more valuable.

Today, we look at five such players who have been shouldering added responsibilities.

NBA Power Rankings: Top 5 candidates for the Sixth Man of the Year award

Lou Williams #23 of the LA Clippers makes a pass Photo: Harry How/Getty Images.

#5 Lou Williams

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 22.6 PPG: 12.4 AST: 3.7 REB: 2.4 FG%: 42.5

Lou Williams has won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year thrice in the last six years. He is once again in conversation as one of the top contenders for the award. After a rough start to the season, he is now the third-leading scorer on the Clippers, a team with title aspirations.

Williams averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 assists per game in February. A stark contrast to the 8.4 points per game he was averaging in January. He is finding his form as the playoffs edge closer. His recent form and the Clippers' record catapulted him to fifth in the power rankings.

The LA Clippers have one of the best benches in the NBA led by Lou Williams averaging 12 PPG, Zubac averaging 8 PPG and 7 RPG, and Marcus Morris Sr. averaging 12 PPG, 4 RPG, and shooting 46% from the three. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 1, 2021

#4 Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross #31 of the Orlando Magic in action. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images.

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 28.9 PPG: 15.1 AST: 2.2 REB: 3.4 FG%: 40.5

Terrence Ross has been one of the best players at the Orlando Magic this season. The former Raptors star has put in great numbers despite the team's struggles. The 30-year-old veteran has been a threat on both ends of the floor. His importance to Orlando's play-style and his numbers justify his inclusion in the rankings for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

Ross has cooled off from his hot start to the season. He still managed multiple 20-point games and scored his season-high of 30 against the New York Knicks. He will be crucial to the Magic's chances of having a respectable record at the end of the season.

#3 Chris Boucher

Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors takes a knee during the national anthem. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 23.3 PPG: 13.0 AST: 1.0 REB: 6.5 FG%: 52.7

Chris Boucher is the only frontcourt player in the March edition of the power rankings for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year. The Toronto Raptors big man is also in contention for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. He has a team-high player efficiency rating of 22.78, which goes to show why he deserves to be in contention for two different accolades.

The lean center from Montreal has been highly effective on the defensive end. He is averaging a team-high 2.0 blocks per game this season. Boucher's form has given head coach Nick Nurse plenty of variety in the lineups he employs. His performances have helped them shake off a poor start to the season.

Chris Boucher: Professional shot blocker pic.twitter.com/sxDENvULwC — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 15, 2021

#2 Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets in action. Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images.

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 29.3 PPG: 17.8 AST: 2.7 REB: 2.2 FG%: 43.7

Eric Gordon has been stellar for the Houston Rockets this NBA season. Recipient of the Sixth Man Award in 2017, Gordon has scored in double-digits 22 times this season. The shooting guard has been performing consistently for the Rockets, even though the team continues to struggle.

The Houston Rockets have dealt with multiple problems in the last month. The departure of James Harden, Christian Wood's long-term injury, and other short-term injuries have left them at 14th in the Western Conference. Gordon has been the go-to man this period, getting several starts and maintaining the efficiency he has shown from the bench.

#1 Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz steps back for a jumper. Alex Goodlett/Getty Images.

2020-21 NBA Season Record - MPG: 26.1 PPG: 18.1 AST: 2.2 REB: 3.9 FG%: 44.9

Jordan Clarkson remains the clear frontrunner for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. The Filipino-American guard has been instrumental for the Utah Jazz this season, helping them lead the Western Conference almost midway through the season.

NBA players and coaches have heaped praise on the 28-year-old. He is averaging a career-best of 18.2 points per game. He is also shooting career-highs from the free-throw line and the field. He gives Utah a tremendous advantage over their opponents with his scoring and playmaking abilities. His offense has helped Utah to the best record in the NBA.