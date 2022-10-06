NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022: How to watch, TV channel, and time details

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 features two exciting preseason games. For the first time, the NBA will be featured in the United Arab Emirates. Emiratis will have a chance to see some of the best basketball players in the world, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young. This year's games feature the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks facing off twice.

The NBA is embracing its global popularity by hosting its games in many countries. Besides the United Arab Emirates, Japan hosted two games between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards earlier this week.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, including time, TV channels and other important information.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will be streamed on the League Pass

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will be streamed live (Image via Getty Images)

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will be broadcast on several channels across the Middle East and North Africa. Fans who live in these regions can watch the two preseason games on beIN SPORTS and The Sports Channel.

Fans who live in other regions can watch the Bucks and Hawks on the NBA League Pass.

Abu Dubai is located in the Gulf Standard Time (GMT +4) and is eight hours ahead of the US East Coast. The first preseason game in the city will be played on Thursday, October 6, 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games will feature the Bucks and Hawks (Image via Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo's Bucks and Young's Hawks will have a rematch in two days. Once again, the game will start at noon Eastern Time. Locally, these games will start at 8:00 PM.

Both games will be played at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Tickets for the event are no longer available.

The NBA and its global expansion

Before NBA Abu Dhabi Games, the league hosted games in other countries (Image via Getty Images)

Hosting NBA games in the United Arab Emirates continues the NBA's globalization of basketball. Adam Silver continues to expand the league, increasing its popularity worldwide.

The late David Stern started the league's global initiatives. His vision popularized the NBA in many European and Asian countries. Silver is doing his best to continue where Stern left off.

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will play a regular-season game in Paris on January 19, 2023. Furthermore, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs will travel south of the border and play a game in Mexico City on December 17.

The NBA continues to grow, becoming one of the most popular brands in the world. Due to this, we can expect even more overseas games in the following seasons.

