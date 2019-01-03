NBA All-Star Game 2019: Western Conference predicted selections

The NBA All-Star Game voting began officially on Christmas Day 2018, and we're all waiting with bated breath for the first televised All-Star roster draft that will take place after all 24 selected players are announced in late January.

With LeBron James moving to the Western Conference, the Eastern Conference will have its first non-James captain in a long time in 2019, while LeBron himself is basically a shoo-in as a captain given his own rabid fanbase has now been married to legions of Lakers supporters.

This year, there are few clear-cut All-Stars in both conferences other than the usual suspects. Read on to find who we at Sportskeeda think are going to make the cut for the All-Star Game:

Starting backcourt:

James Harden and Stephen Curry are two of the most exciting players in the league

Stephen Curry

The Skyfucker may have missed 11 games due to injury, but you would still be deemed a wild lunatic if you responded with any name other than Stephen Curry for the following two questions:

A - Who's the best point guard in the NBA?

B - Who's the greatest shooter of all time?

Curry started the season off averaging 50/50/90 splits for the first month or so before an injury and a cold streak ensured that his 3-point percentage has fallen to a still-absurd 45.5 percent on 10.9 attempts per game. MVP talks may or may not cool down, but Curry has been a fans' darling ever since his breakthrough All-Star season and will be in contention to captain another All-Star game.

James Harden

It's about time we started respecting James Harden for what he is. The reigning MVP is averaging better numbers this season than he did last season, and the Rockets have won 9 of their last 10 games and are among the hottest teams in the league without having "Point God" Chris Paul for the past week or so.

Over the last 10 games, Harden has been averaging Kobe Bryant-like numbers, with his lowest score being 32 points over this period. If the Rockets keep winning with Harden balling like this, sportswriters will be forced to acknowledge him as a favourite for a back-to-back MVP.

Fans themselves have shown him plenty of love, as he's instantly recognisable given his iconic beard and Adidas kicks. He was a starter last year and will be one this year barring injury.

