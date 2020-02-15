NBA All-Star Game 2020: 5 players to watch out for

The league's future is in safe hands.

Team LeBron - LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis

Team Giannis - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram, Donovan Mitchell

The 2019-20 regular season was marred by injuries to several NBA superstars, opening up opportunities for those next in line. With megastars like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving and others missing considerable time, the league's young core stepped up to fill the gaping void.

This year's All-Star lineup from both the Conferences houses many firsts, and it would be interesting to see how the marquee matchup plays out on Sunday in Chicago. In this piece, we skim through five players who could spring a surprise during the All-Star game.

#1 Jayson Tatum

Tatum's ceiling is sky-high

Jayson Tatum showcased immense potential when squaring off against the bigwigs in the postseason during his very first year in the league. After successfully overcoming a sophomore slump, the 21-year-old has been named an All-Star in his third year playing for the Boston Celtics.

Averaging a career-high 22.4 points per game this year, Tatum does not shy away from the bright lights and carries the killer instinct of a destined winner. With the new-look Celtics led by Kemba Walker, it can be safely said that Tatum has officially arrived as a superstar on the NBA landscape.

He has a quick first step, possesses dribble finesse, houses explosive athleticism and has a high IQ for the game. But most importantly, he has come through unscathed despite genuine playoff pressure early on in his career.

