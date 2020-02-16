NBA All-Star Game 2020: Team LeBron vs Team Giannis - Match preview and prediction

Team LeBron got the better of Team Giannis last time around

Match details

Fixture: 69th Annual NBA All-Star Game (Team LeBron vs Team Giannis)

Date & Time: Sunday, 16th February 2020, 8 PM ET/Monday, 17th February 2020, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Team LeBron preview

Team LeBron during their practice session

Team LeBron is absolutely loaded. The collection of superstars assembled by LeBron James is truly remarkable. The starting five which consists of arguably the four of the top six players in the league include Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

And with the bench including the likes of Ben Simmons, Chris Paul, Nikola Jokic, etc. there is never a lack of production for the team. And with the defensive abilities that this team contains, they are the favorites.

Team LeBron starters:

Luka Doncic, James Harden, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis

Team LeBron reserves:

Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis, Devin Booker

Key player – LeBron James

LeBron James has been having a stellar 17th season in the NBA

In his 17th year in the NBA, LeBron James is arguably still the best player in the league. He is defying age and has been playing like an absolute top dog this term for the Los Angeles Lakers. One of the criticisms of LeBron was his tendency to go AWOL on defense during the regular season. But that hasn’t been the case this year, with Anthony Davis demanding the absolute best from LeBron on both ends of the court.

King James is averaging 25 points and 7.8 rebounds while dishing out 10.8 assists this campaign. With him leading the way for the Lakers, the championship is the objective for the LA-based franchise.

Team Giannis preview

Team Giannis will be fighting for bragging rights

Team Giannis is more balanced and doesn’t have as many big names as Team LeBron. That being said, they still boast a pretty powerful lineup with the likes of Trae Young, Kemba Walker, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The bench could also play an integral part with the likes of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, etc. Team Giannis has incredible length and plays hard on both ends of the floor as they are much more organized in terms of style and pattern of play along with the ability to play locked in defense.

Team Giannis starters:

Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pascal Siakam, Joel Embiid

Team Giannis reserves:

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell

Key player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the way for the Milwaukee Bucks this campaign

The reigning MVP has been playing like the MVP again this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists this season while shooting nearly 55% from the field.

Another aspect of the Greek Freak’s game that has improved tremendously during the season is his shooting from beyond the arc. Last season it was 25.6% while this season it is nearly 32%. And with the kind of defensive Giannis continues to play, it’s looking very tough for the rest of the league.

2020 NBA All-Star Game prediction

With the new rules and regulations being introduced to the All-Star game, it’s hard to predict this one. That being said, with the sheer number of superstars on Team LeBron and their ability to play elite defense despite the length and bench production that Team Giannis possess, my money is on LeBron and co. to bag the win.

Where to watch NBA All-Star Game

The game will be broadcasted nationwide in the United States on TNT. Fans in India can watch the game live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD for the Indian audience. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

