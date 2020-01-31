NBA All-Star Weekend 2020: Third participant for Slam Dunk Contest confirmed

The 6'8 forward is set to enthrall fans in Chicago

We are just two weeks away from the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago and while we're awaiting the list of reserves for the All-Star Game set to be revealed later today, another participant was confirmed for one of the marquee events of the whole week, the Slam Dunk Contest. Aaron Gordon is all set to daze us with his high flying jams on 15th February.

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has committed to the NBA Slam Dunk contest at All-Star weekend in Chicago, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Gordon joins Dwight Howard and Derrick Jones Jr. as commitments so far. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2020

Gordon's confirmation now leaves only one vacant spot for the most anticipated event of the NBA All-Star Weekend's Saturday night. Along with Gordon, Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard, and Miami Heat's Derrick Jones Jr. have also given their commitment.

Gordon's legacy in the Dunk Contest

It's impossible to mention the Orlando Magic forward and not immediately think about the showdown he had with Zach LaVine four years back in 2016. The two fought through multiple tiebreaks in the final round with LaVine finally taking the crown despite a good chunk of the audience believing it was Gordon who should have won the contest.

With the fourth and final spot in this year's Dunk Contest still up for grabs, fans have been clamoring for LaVine to join the event. The fact that he had expressed interest in participating in the contest earlier this season and that the same would take place in Chicago, his current franchise, makes the whole proposition a distinct possibility.