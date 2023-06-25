The Boston Celtics need to add a quality guard to their roster this offseason, and Cole Anthony could be a potential target. After trading Marcus Smart and due to the injury status of Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics have a hole to fill.

Smart was recently dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal that sent big man Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport FINAL TRADE DETAILS:



Celtics receive: Kristaps Porziņģis, 2023 & 2024 first-round pick



Grizzlies receive: Marcus Smart



Wizards receive: Tyus Jones, 2023 second-round pick FINAL TRADE DETAILS:Celtics receive: Kristaps Porziņģis, 2023 & 2024 first-round pickGrizzlies receive: Marcus SmartWizards receive: Tyus Jones, 2023 second-round pick https://t.co/d4nW7tjlhH

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brogdon, who suffered a tendon tear in his elbow during this year's Eastern Conference finals, could miss the start of next season. The 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year was almost traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, but the deal fell apart due to concerns about his health.

To replace Smart and Brogdon, Houdini Hardwood analyst Michael Saenz said that Orlando Magic point guard Cole Anthony could be a trade target for the Celtics:

"If the Boston Celtics are expecting Malcolm Brogdon to be the starting point guard next season (whenever he is ready to play), perhaps the team could look to more of a developmental (or reclamation) project as a potential trade target."

Saenz continued:

"One player that could jump on the Celtics’ radar is Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony. Anthony hasn’t developed into the player that the Magic hoped he would three years into his career, but it would be foolish to label him as a bust right now."

Who is Cole Anthony?

Orlando Magic v New York Knicks

The son of former NBA guard Greg Anthony, Cole Anthony was selected by Orlando with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. As a rookie, the former North Carolina Tar Heel averaged 12.9 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Anthony averaged a career-high 16.3 points and 5.7 assists in 2021-22, starting all 65 of his games. However, he took a step back this past season, putting up 13 points and 3.9 assists per contest as he started only four of his 60 games.

After selecting Arkansas' Anthony Black sixth in the 2023 NBA draft, the Magic now have a logjam at the guard position. The Magic have Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs. The team will likely trade one of the players this offseason, and Anthony could very well be the guy.

Boston will surely miss Marcus Smart's impact. The NBA's 2022 Defensive Player of the Year is easily one of the top perimeter defenders in the entire league. While Anthony certainly wouldn't replace Smart, he can serve as a solid pickup for the Celtics.

Poll : 0 votes