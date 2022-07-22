“They have the kind of relationship where he can’t look Kyrie in the eye and say ‘Kyrie I don’t want you to be here’” - NBA analyst believes Kevin Durant will stay the Nets, says KD wants Kyrie Irving out

While talks have calmed down some, the saga between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is still one of the biggest topics in basketball. The NBA community is patiently waiting to see what happens with the two-time Finals MVP.

When Kevin Durant formally requested a trade, he listed the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns as two of his desired landing spots.

No team could realistically acquire him because he has four years left on his deal. They ran the risk of him wanting out at some point.

Since the Suns recently matched a max offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, they are likely out of the mix for the future Hall of Famer.

- Jalen Rose "The league is in trouble [if Kevin Durant teams up with Jimmy Butler in Miami]."- Jalen Rose https://t.co/RYeeYhbG0W

With one of his preferred teams out of the mix, many are starting to wonder if Kevin Durant will return to Brooklyn next season. There are rumors that he simply no longer wants to play alongside Kyrie Irving.

During a recent episode of ESPN's 'KJM,' Max Kellerman proposed an idea regarding the situation.

He said Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn because he could not face Kyrie Irving and admit he wants to split up their duo. The two are good friends off the court and signed with the Nets because they wanted to join forces.

"Maybe he really just wanted to get rid of Kyrie, and they have the kind of relationship where he can't look Kyrie in the eye and say 'Kyrie I don't want you to be here.' So he has to go about it another way."

Will Kevin Durant return to the Brooklyn Nets next season?

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

As we approach the end of July, the chances of Kevin Durant returning to Brooklyn are incredibly high. Not only because training camp is right around the corner, but because of what it takes to facilitate a trade of this magnitude.

@ScoopB | #NBATwitter Scoop B Intel: Despite Kevin Durant’s trade request and rumors of Kyrie Irving being traded, it appears both will be in Brooklyn for the start of the season Scoop B Intel: Despite Kevin Durant’s trade request and rumors of Kyrie Irving being traded, it appears both will be in Brooklyn for the start of the season@ScoopB | #NBATwitter https://t.co/o7U6PRqQUG

Durant is still one of the top players in the league on a long-term contract. Due to this, the Nets are seeking a historic return for the former MVP. Teams may have their sights set on him, but are waiting for the price to drop.

Executing a star trade is never easy, and typically there are a lot of moving parts. With this in mind, it could be some time before Durant finds himself on a new team. Crazier things have happened in the NBA, but KD returning to the Nets to start next season seems like the most realistic outcome right now.

