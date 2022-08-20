“Lakers had to accept ‘We’ve gone as far as we can go… This has run its course’” — NBA analyst compares LeBron James’ contract extension to Kobe Bryant’s last few years in the NBA

The LA Lakers have successfully signed LeBron James to a two-year $97.1 million extension. James and Anthony Davis will continue to form the backbone of a franchise that desperately wants to be an elite title contender again.

Ric Bucher, however, saw the four-time MVP’s extension as very similar to how the Lakers treated Kobe Bryant. The NBA analyst on FOX Sport's "Speak for Yourself" claimed that James’ massive contract will only hamper the team in the same way Bryant’s deal once did.

“The Lakers went the Kobe Bryant route. Remember the last few years of Kobe Bryant? You had Kobe Bryant to sell tickets. You had Kobe Bryant to still keep some interest in the team. But, how good was the team? Were they still competing for titles?

“Him [LeBron James] signing this deal assures you that you will have that centerpiece. But it only makes your cap situation even worse going forward. … The Lakers had to accept, ‘We’ve gone as far as we can go. We got our ring with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. This has run its course.’”

Two years removed from his retirement, the LA Lakers gave Kobe Bryant a deal worth $48.5 million. The contract made him the highest-paid player in the NBA until he retired in 2016. It was basically a farewell gift, which the franchise in purple and gold bestowed on the beloved shooting guard.

In Bryant’s last two seasons with the Lakers, the team finished with records of 21-61 and 17-65, respectively. His presence did keep the franchise relevant and sought-after despite the miserable record.

During Kobe Bryant’s last two years in the league, the LA Lakers didn’t have someone nearly close enough to Anthony Davis’ caliber. It’s for this reason that LeBron James’ two-year deal, which expires together with Davis’ contract, made more sense for the Lakers.

If the Lakers fail to ultimately trade Russell Westbrook, his massive $47 million salary will be off the books after next season ends. It’ll give the Lakers a bit more space to sign another solid contributor that will be a better fit alongside James and Anthony Davis.

Even when healthy, very few are giving the Lakers a chance to win the title with the team as presently constructed. The Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets all look significantly better than the Lakers on paper in the west.

If the intention to sign James was to sell tickets, then the Kobe Bryant route was the perfect blueprint the Lakers followed. If they want to construct a better team with championship-level talent, James’ hefty extension could cost them dearly in the future.

Will the LA Lakers make the playoffs next season behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis?

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still a formidabble duo in the league.

If healthy, the LA Lakers should have enough firepower to surpass their embarrassing output last season when they didn’t even make the play-in tournament. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still two of the elite players in the NBA and have the potential to carry the franchise to a championship.

James also vowed not to miss the playoffs ever again as long as he plays in the NBA.

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

Making the postseason, however, could be their ceiling based on their current roster. They have a younger and more athletic supporting cast, but their shooting could be miserable yet again this upcoming season.

If Russell Westbrook isn’t traded, he continues to be a glaring misfit without the ball in his hands. After an entire offseason filled with trade rumors, including James’ reported push for Kyrie Irving, it’s anybody’s guess how Westbrook will perform.

"The Lakers re-signed LeBron for a chance to win another championship, yet that was completely and I think carefully omitted in the statement." — Skip Bayless on Rob Pelinka saying LeBron is the "driving force of Lakers culture"

Extending LeBron James guarantees the LA Lakers will be relevant and appealing, but their projected performance against elite teams remains suspect.

