NBA analyst points out 5 key reasons to fear OKC after Draymond Green's dismissive comment

OKC is the best team in a loaded Western Conference by a mile, with a staggering 10.5-game lead over the second-placed Lakers. They also have the second-best odds of winning the championship right now, with only the defending champion Celtics squad standing a better chance per Bet365.

While most people around the NBA seem to believe that OKC's young squad is ready to compete, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently stated on his podcast that the Oklahoma-based franchise doesn't strike "fear" in opponents. He also added that his opinion is shared by coaches of other teams in the playoff picture.

The 4x NBA Champion added that this is down to them not proving their winning credentials yet and that there are doubts surrounding their winning capability as it stands. This wasn't even the first time Green has played down OKC, having stated in November that the "bromance" in the team doesn't instill fear in opponents.

Green appears to be in the minority, however, and while various experts have come in defense of OKC, ESPN's Zach Kram seems to be bullish on his belief in the team, laying down twenty-two reasons as to why teams should fear the Thunder.

Twenty-two reasons appear to be quite a stretch, but there are at least five reasons the Thunder should be considered legitimate contenders, and from Kram's list, the most compelling cases can be found herein.

The Thunder are on track to break the all-time record for the average win margin

OKC has won 50 games by this point in the season, with an average win margin of 12.7 points. The team they are on track to beat? The 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers team that boasted the likes of Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Gail Goodrich. Not bad at all, given that the Thunder is a team with an average age of 24.7, the second-youngest team in the entire league.

OKC is set to have the largest gap between the best and second-best defenses in the play-by-play era

The Thunder have established themselves atop the West by playing some stellar defense with the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, and Alex Caruso swarming the opposition relentlessly through games.

They allow 3.1 points less than the second-best defense in the league, the Orlando Magic, and have done this without having a true center for large parts of the season. With Chet Holmgren and Isiah Hartenstein expected to be fit for the Playoffs, their stellar defensive strategy is expected to be vitalized, which is a scary prospect for opponents.

OKC's swarming defense has been key to their success - Source: Getty

The Thunder force 5.9 more turnovers than they commit per game, which is also an all-time high

The number of records that this young team is breaking this season is unbelievable, and this record in particular is eye-catching as it shows a maturity beyond their years from the entire team.

Not only are they pestering their opponents into turning the ball with great frequency, but they are also preserving the ball when they have it, rarely giving the opponents a sniff with their fluidic offensive sets and creativity.

OKC players occupy all the top 5 spots in net rating for the season

Net rating is an important statistic that demonstrates the impact players have on their team, and what better indicator for a successful team than absolutely dominating the standings for net ratings in the league?

OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe, and Kenrich Williams take up spots 1-5 in the league amongst all rotation players for net ratings and speak for the sheer depth and quality that is spread across their fabulously constructed roster.

In Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC has the best isolation scorer in the league

For all their team efforts, it is often a view that without an elite individual player, teams flame out in the Playoffs. Well, the Thunder has that hole covered too with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is having yet another MVP-caliber season.

SGA, who has been the epitome of consistency in recent times, has taken another leap this season, leading the league in scoring with 32.6 points per game while also establishing himself as the best isolation scorer in the league.

Opponents haven't had an answer to SGA all season - Source: Getty

That being said, the team is still young and hasn't even made the Western Conference Finals together. However, it would be quite foolish of teams not to pay them the respect that is due and to not go into a Playoff series against them without fearing them.

Draymond Green is known for his outlandish takes, and this might just take the cake in recent times.

