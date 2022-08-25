“What point in time do we hold Kevin Durant accountable?” - NBA analyst says he’ll take Steph Curry over Kevin Durant, says we have to stop falling in love with KD’s intangibles

Given that they are two of the top talents of the past decade, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant will always be spoken about in the same breath. Especially considering the two were teammates for three seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Even when they were on the same roster, debates ensued on who was the better player between Curry and Durant. Both are generational talents who have a strong case as to why they should be chosen over the other.

During a recent episode of FS1's "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe weighed in on the debate between the former MVPs. He feels the reigning Finals MVP is the clear option given what he's done with Golden State while Durant has had a turbulent time in Brooklyn.

"At some point in time we're gonna have to stop falling in love with Kevin Durant's intangibles. Oh, he's 7-foot tall. He has the wingspan of a terradactyl. He's graded all three levels. He can shoot the 3. He has a great mid range. He can finish and if you foul him, he goes to the free-throw line. In Pro Sports is all about updating your resume.

"This is what I know about Steph Curry. He has the Bill Russell Award. ... He did not get swept in the first round. So at what point in time do we hold Kevin Durant accountable for not advancing teams to the finals?"

Is Steph Curry a clear choice over Kevin Durant?

While Shannon Sharpe brings up some valid points, the choice between these two superstars is not as cut-and-dry as it may seem. Kevin Durant might not have the same team success as Steph Curry, but he's still proven to be a premier talent.

Two postseasons ago, Durant almost single-handedly overcame the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. He played nearly every minute of the series and was inches away from a conference finals appearance. All that with a pair of injured co-stars.

No one can change my mind 🏻‍♀️ Steph Curry > Kevin DurantNo one can change my mind🏻‍♀️ Steph Curry > Kevin DurantNo one can change my mind 🙅🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/D0loI1ozrl

Since Golden State is fresh off a title victory, it's easy to choose Curry over Durant. However, it needs to be brought up that the Nets star has had minimal help over the years. Between Kyrie Irving's injuries and part-time status, James Harden leaving abruptly, and Ben Simmons not taking the floor, his supporting cast has not been reliable.

The Warriors star has certainly proven that he can lead a contender at this stage of his career, but Durant still belongs in the same tier as Curry.

