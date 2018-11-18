×
NBA 2018-19: Appreciating Kyle Lowry's art of taking a charge 

Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
13   //    18 Nov 2018, 01:39 IST

Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors have started the season on a high note with a 12-4 start. The signing of Kawhi Leonard is one of the reasons for that; he has been a great value addition to the team.

However, it's hard to ignore the contribution of Kyle Lowry, who has been doing the job for them for several seasons now.

The departure of DeMar DeRozan has not affected the performance of Lowry. He is averaging 15.9 points and 10.5 assists per game this season, which is really impressive.

But you'll find most people taking only about his offensive skills, and not what he brings on the defensive end. Lowry is a smart defender who knows how to draw offensive fouls.

His art of taking a charge and sacrificing his body in front of strong men driving to the basket is something unique. He always wants to win no matter what the cost, and is not afraid of getting hit by big men.

Check out Kyle Lowry taking charge from Jason Tatum in the video below:

The video above is from the Raptors vs Celtics clash which happened last month. Tatum's layup would have reduced the lead to just three points, but Lowry put his body on the line and drew a charge - such is his defensive power.

Lowry himself had plenty to say about this ability of his:

“I can’t normally block a shot, and I can’t energize my team with a crazy dunk. But I can take a charge at a big moment in a game, and I think my teammates appreciate me laying myself out there. That’s my energizing play.”

Proper positioning and correct timing are two important aspects for drawing a charge. And Lowry's instinct and high IQ have been spot on every time, especially during the clutch period.

He has shown to people that you can contribute in a lot of ways for your team even if you are deemed to be below the physical standards of the NBA.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry
