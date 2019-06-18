×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why D'Angelo Russell should win the Most Improved Player Award

Jame
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14   //    18 Jun 2019, 18:49 IST

D'Angelo Russell against the 76ers
D'Angelo Russell against the 76ers

D'Angelo Russell was selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a decent player for the Lakers but never managed to live up to his hype.

Russell was projected to be the next great point guard for the Lakers. But his biggest spotlight moment with the Lakers came from an off-field controversy involving Nick Young. The Lakers eventually traded Russell to the Nets to shed the huge contract of Mozgov and create salary cap space for elite free agents.

Russell has enjoyed a great spell with the Nets away from the spotlight of the Los Angeles. He has become the leader of the young core. The Nets just reached the playoffs and had a superb season. Russell also got his first ever All-Star selection and finished as the leading points scorer for the Nets. He showed great penchant for scoring from beyond the arc.

Let's have a look at the three reasons why Russell should win the most improved player award this season:

#3. Significant improvement in scoring output:

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

D'Angelo Russell came into the league primarily as a great playmaker who can also score off the dribble. But he lacked the ability to penetrate defenses and that made it difficult for him against tight defenses.

This season Russell showed very good ability to lead a team. He has improved his game and has become a great scorer. He has been especially good in the clutch situations for the Nets and even scored 27 points in just the fourth quarter of a regular season game against the Kings.

Russell averaged around 15 PPG in the 2017-18 season and his scoring output increased to 21 PPG in the 2018-19 season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets D'Angelo Russell Pascal Siakam NBA Players NBA Playoffs 2019 NBA Awards 2019
Advertisement
NBA News Roundup, Saturday, June 15th: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving could team up in New York, Boston Celtics hesitant to trade for Anthony Davis and more 
RELATED STORY
NBA Most Improved Player: 3 leading contenders to be named the NBA's MIP
RELATED STORY
Top 10 playmakers in NBA for 2012-13 season
RELATED STORY
Brooklyn Nets: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, June 5th: Pelicans willing to trade Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell attracting interest and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why Pascal Siakam should win the Most Improved Player Award
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why De'Aaron Fox should win the Most Improved Player Award
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why Paul George should win the Most Valuable Player award 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us