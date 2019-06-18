NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why D'Angelo Russell should win the Most Improved Player Award

D'Angelo Russell against the 76ers

D'Angelo Russell was selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a decent player for the Lakers but never managed to live up to his hype.

Russell was projected to be the next great point guard for the Lakers. But his biggest spotlight moment with the Lakers came from an off-field controversy involving Nick Young. The Lakers eventually traded Russell to the Nets to shed the huge contract of Mozgov and create salary cap space for elite free agents.

Russell has enjoyed a great spell with the Nets away from the spotlight of the Los Angeles. He has become the leader of the young core. The Nets just reached the playoffs and had a superb season. Russell also got his first ever All-Star selection and finished as the leading points scorer for the Nets. He showed great penchant for scoring from beyond the arc.

Let's have a look at the three reasons why Russell should win the most improved player award this season:

#3. Significant improvement in scoring output:

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

D'Angelo Russell came into the league primarily as a great playmaker who can also score off the dribble. But he lacked the ability to penetrate defenses and that made it difficult for him against tight defenses.

This season Russell showed very good ability to lead a team. He has improved his game and has become a great scorer. He has been especially good in the clutch situations for the Nets and even scored 27 points in just the fourth quarter of a regular season game against the Kings.

Russell averaged around 15 PPG in the 2017-18 season and his scoring output increased to 21 PPG in the 2018-19 season.

