NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo should win the Defensive Player of the Year award

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

The epitome of hard work, Giannis Antetokounmpo has come a long way from being a young Greek rookie to one of the most dominant players in the NBA. He has not only taken the Bucks to a new height this season but also raised the level of his game.

The 2018-19 NBA season saw him start 72 games, out of which 56 were won and 16 lost. He had 54 double-doubles and five triple-doubles, dominating both the ends of the floor. His numbers are even more insane. He averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and shot with a field goal percentage of 57.8%. He converted the free throws at a rate of 72.9% and had a PER of 30.9. Except for the free throw percentage, every other stat is better than his career average in the respective category.

However, his offensive abilities overshadow what he brings defensively to his team. It is not his offence that makes him great but also his defensive grittiness that he puts in night after night.

Here are three main reasons why Giannis should win this years' Defensive Player of the Year award.

#3 One of the best rim protectors

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons

To explain this point, I am going to take you back to the Bucks-76ers game that took place back in April. Joel Embiid took a cut to the basket after a screen from his player and went for a smooth finish. Giannis, on the other side, took a hop, covered the ground, and welcomed Embiid at the basket. Embiid saw Giannis coming and tried to go hard at the basket, but it was too late. Giannis protected the ring with a brutal block on Embiid who was seen lying on the ground exclaiming in pain.

Check out the video below:

Giannis is usually guarding the weakest perimeter player of the other team. This gives him the flexibility to survey around the court using his length and agility. Whether a player is cutting to the basket or he is on a fast break run, Giannis is always there to welcome him.

