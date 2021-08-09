NBA brothers Brook and Robin Lopez launch basketball manga, “Transition Game”: Here's what we know so far

NBA players and brothers Brook and Robin Lopez are known to be comic-book fans and Disney fanatics, in particular. The two big centers played for the Milwaukee Bucks until Robin’s move to the Washington Wizards, allowing his brother to become the first to win an NBA championship in the family.

Regardless, after a combined 26 years in the championship, the two brothers have taken their first step in the comic-book industry, and recently released a basketball-themed manga called “Transition Game.”

Slam Dunk assistant artist Tatsuz is working with two pro basketball players on a new basketball manga, available in English now! https://t.co/ow6UhZepQU — Anime News Network (@Anime) August 4, 2021

The announcement had been expected for some time, with Robin Lopez previously revealing in an interview that the two are working on a comic-book-related project. The manga is about a 15-year old Japanese basketball prodigy looking to make it to the NBA. In this article, we look at everything that we know so far:

The Transition Game’s first chapter was recently released on the official website, with some related official merchandise released as well. The chapter is available for sale for $3, and features artwork from notable artist and manga creator Katsumi “TATSUZ” Tatsuzawa. Additionally, the story has been written by Robin and Brook’s older brother Christopher Lopez.

Tatsuzawa has previously worked for the creation of the “Slam Dunk” manga series which also has a basketball-themed plot. The “Transition Game” will have six chapters initially and has the following initial plot:

“(Transition Game) is the story of Kameron Ford, a 15 year old American basketball prodigy living in Stuttgart Germany with his mother, a US Naval Officer and his two younger brothers. When Kam’s mother is suddenly promoted, it causes the family to uproot everything, and move half a world away to a remote island posting in the Okinawa Prefecture of Japan. Feeling alone and unsure of how to adjust to life in his new home, Kam takes solace in his main love basketball, but ‘Do they even play basketball here?'”

i sat down with brook and robin lopez to talk about manga, their creative process, how it feels to win the nba title, being in a rivalry with stuff the magic dragon, and so much more: https://t.co/nZNw8VBuqy — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) August 9, 2021

So far, the release date for future chapters have not been revealed, with Tatsuzawa confirming that the series will initially see 6 chapters. Robin Lopez had previously also claimed that there are other NBA players who might also in the future dawdle in the comic-book market, with the two brothers becoming the first NBA players to have their own comic-book/manga.

