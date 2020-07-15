NBA Bubble Update: Oladipo hints at a possible return, as Portland Blazers celebrate Lillard's birthday

Some big updates from the NBA Bubble today! Two-time All-star Victor Oladipo of Indiana Pacers has announced that there is a ‘strong possibility’ that he might play when the NBA restarts on the 31st July in the Orlando bubble. The Pacers will definitely welcome their talismanic shooting guard as they will be looking to make a deep run in the competition.

Victor Oladipo might make a return in the NBA Bubble

Oladipo was sidelined for more than a year after suffering a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee on January 23rd, 2019 playing against the Toronto Raptors. He was quoted saying

"I feel like if my body keeps trending up, there's a strong possibility that I might play. I'm definitely trying to. I'm coming out here and working hard every day, trying to help my team”

He added further

I'm trending upwards. Hopefully, when the time comes to make that decision, it will be easy to make."

C.J. McCollum special surprise for Damien Lillard in NBA Bubble

Five-time All-Star Damian Lillard celebrated his 30th birthday today in the NBA bubble with his teammates. His backcourt partner Cj McCollum surprised the prolific point guard by decorating his door. Lillard responded to this thoughtful gesture on social media. Both Lillard and McCollum have been brilliant for the Portland Trailblazers for the last couple of years. Lillard especially was in a terrific form before the lockdown and was getting MVP chants at the Moda centre.

Boston stars enjoy a game of ping pong

Boston Celtics centers Tacko Fall and Enes Kanter were seen having a gala time in the bubble as they treated themselves to a game of ping pong. Coach Brad Stevens will be relying on his 2 centers to make a considerable impact from the bench as the Boston Celtics will be planning to make a surge on the NBA championship.

Boston will be the dark horses for the ring and will rely heavily on young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and last off season acquisition Kemba Walker. Jayson Tatum took an NBA All star leap this year while shooting exceptionally well from the 3 point range.

i would love to see @EnesKanter play @tackofall99 in ping pong. 🏓 pic.twitter.com/d3l339WmYu — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 15, 2020

Videos and images of NBA players have emerged on social media as they try to keep themselves entertained while following the rules and regulations. The NBA is taking the norms set by them very seriously but that has not deterred the players from having their share of fun.

