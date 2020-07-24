NBA Bubble Vlog: JaVale McGee crashes J.R. Smith's interview; center shares an intimate conversation with his father

LA Lakers' center JaVale McGee has been recording his daily events in an NBA bubble vlog and has been posting them on his YouTube channel. His popularity has been increasing day by day, with his recent 'Life in the Bubble' vlog series going viral. Each of his videos have gained over a million views each.

In his latest NBA bubble vlog, McGee began his day early in the morning, with a short tutorial on how to wear a durag. He also showed off his collection of vintage Magic Johnson Laker jerseys before heading out for breakfast.

He seemed to be having a great time, eating French toast sticks with some maple syrup on the side. Judging by his reaction, the food in the NBA bubble has improved significantly.

McGee showed us a detailed process of the NBA's monitoring system, where the players measure their temperature and vitals and upload it onto an app on their phones. This app asks the players various questions regarding their health as part of their protocol for players in NBA bubble.

McGee seemed to be in a very good mood throughout the day. He was seen having some fun with the support staff after practice sessions. One of the funnier moments in this episode was when he and Quinn Cook crashed J.R. Smith's interview while the guard was speaking about his NBA bubble experience.

Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee also had a great moment where both of them were seen impersonating the Lakers' legendary center Shaquille O'Neal. The two centers have reportedly bonded over their desire to emulate the great Shaq.

JaVale McGee has a great talk with his father about basketball and life in the NBA bubble

McGee returned to his room and had a deep conversation on a video call with his father, George Montgomery, who was a former basketball player himself. Montgomery was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 1985 draft but never actually played in the NBA.

Montgomery asked his son about the NBA bubble, to which he replied saying:

"Its cool. I feel like I'm in college. I feel like I'm in a dorm."

They had a laugh about Montgomery's struggle with Instagram. McGee had recently tagged his father in a post which got Montgomery a lot attention on social media. Many people on social media compared him to Charles Barkley because of their similar physique.

People have been asking Montgomery whether he is excited about his son's career, and he had this to say:

"I played with Michael Jordan. I tell my son, if he wasn't in the NBA I probably wouldn't even be watching it that much. But they don't understand."

McGee's vlogs about the NBA bubble has led to many other players starting up their own vlogs. With more and more content about the NBA bubble, fans are getting to see their favorite players in action in practice sessions, and also while golfing, fishing or playing ping pong.

With the NBA season restarting on July 30th, we hope to see more pregame and post-game footage, which is something that fans rarely get to see.

