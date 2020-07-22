NBA Bubble Vlog: LeBron and AD make a cameo in Javale Mcgee's latest production, as Hardway makes vlogging debut

The players have figured new ways out to amuse themselves and their fans this lockdown in the NBA bubble. Coming with innovative ways like vlogs and podcasts, looks like documenting their experiences in the NBA bubble is the recreation activity that is picking up. A slew of NBA stars like Javale McGee of LA Lakers and Troy Daniels of Denver Nuggets have started their own vlogs.

Javale McGee checks the NBA bubble food menu

The food and hospitality being provided in the NBA bubble has been in the limelight. A lot of players have posted pictures of either the food being served or the room they have been allocated in the NBA bubble. LA Lakers star was seen checking out the food menu for the day in the NBA bubble. He runs into new acquisition JR Smith there who is seen enjoying his breakfast.

After browsing the menu, McGee cuts to the massage room where he has light banter with his teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Then he is seen attending a LA Lakers meeting which he calls ‘top secret’. LA Lakers center Dwight Howard can be seen in this video.

Javale McGee had tweeted yesterday imploring his and LA Lakers fans to make his vlog hit one million views on YouTube. It was McGee’s first vlog in the bubble. The LA Lakers fans came through for McGee and the video did hit one million views. He was seen talking about vegan burger patty in that video.

After attending the meeting, McGee is seen entering the Lakers bus. He waves to all his teammates. Superstar LeBron James can be seen at the back of the bus waving back. Star power forward Anthony Davis also makes an appearance when they are ready to start practice. Head Coach Frank Vogel is seen later asking him about the view count of his vlogs . McGee will be hoping this vlog overtakes the last one in terms of views. You can check out the vlog here-

Tim Hardway Jr. of Dallas Mavericks tries his hand at vlogging

Dallas Mavericks star Tim Hardway Jr. was handed the camera given the responsibility of documenting all the action that went down in the NBA bubble. He catches a rolling Seth Curry on camera and also takes a close up of Slovenian Luka Doncic’s shoes. He is then seen having a light banter-filled chat with the Dallas staff. He rocks a funky blue mask in the video and is seen running into the goofy Boban Marjanovic who dons a smile for the camera and the fans. It won’t be surprising if he makes his own YouTube channel soon. You can check out the video here-

The Life of a Playa in The Bubble: Ep 2 🎥



THJ is back behind the camera & gives us an inside look into practice & a typical day in the Bubble 😂 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Z02yjaObUe — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 21, 2020

