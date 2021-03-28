NBA Buyout Market 2021: 3 Players whom New York Knicks can target

Akin to everyone's expectations, the New York Knicks did not splurge big ahead of the trade deadline and now only have the NBA buyout market to work with. Tom Thibodeau's men are in the hunt for a playoff spot and need every possible help they can get to fortify their roster before we head into the final stages of the season.

Even though the New York Knicks are solid defensively, they need to fill a few glaring holes on their roster. They definitely need more scorers and also have a shortage of point guards.

NBA Buyout Market: 3 Readily available targets for the New York Knicks

While more players could become available later in the NBA buyout market, it's imperative that GM Leon Rose looks at options that are already up for grabs. The New York Knicks have a tough schedule ahead and could some reinforcements.

On that note, let's look at three players whom the New York Knicks can target in the NBA buyout market.

#1 Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is clearly the best available prospect in the NBA buyout market. Much has been spoken about his rebounding numbers painting a false picture and his scoring being inefficient. But at the end of the day, you simply do not average 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in a league this tough without being good.

Advertisement

Drummond isn't the best defender out there but he isn't too wonky either. The main reason why the New York Knicks would want him is to let Julius Randle expand his game. If Drummond is already keeping the opposition bigs busy inside the paint, it would allow Randle to stretch the floor even more.

The former Cavalier is already expected to hold talks with the New York Knicks among other teams. But Leon Rose has a trump card up his sleeve. If making the playoffs and playing in the biggest market in the NBA isn't incentive enough, the Knicks can offer Drummond a long-term deal with their $13.5 million cap space.

#2 Gorgui Dieng

Gorgui Dieng (right)

Recently waived by the Memphis Grizzlies, Gorgui Dieng is among the most underrated options available in the NBA buyout market. Dieng is a no-frills player who might not be elite at any particular skill but is versatile enough to have multiple layers to his game.

Advertisement

Dieng has averaged 7.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this season. He also shot the ball at 51.9% from the field and 47.9% from downtown. Although his shooting volume from range is not high, Dieng can clearly stretch the floor. He's a decent defender who can guard smaller players on switches with authority. His 7'3 wingspan also allows Dieng to be an effective rebounder.

The New York Knicks are unlikely to receive much competition for the Senegalese's signature. He can play quality minutes off the bench for Tom Thibodeau in a limited role.

#3 Jeff Teague

Jeff Teague

Jeff Teague was sent to the Orlando Magic as part of the Evan Fournier trade and was immediately waived by the Floridian outfit. Teague didn't have a campaign worth writing home about, but the 11-year veteran shined bright in his last two outings for the Boston Celtics, managing a combined 41 points and eight assists.

A pass-first guard, Teague doesn't fit the bill defensively for the New York Knicks. But his ability to weasel into the paint and pull up for mid-rangers or find players on the perimeter makes him a useful fit besides rookie Immanuel Quickley.

Advertisement

Teague averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 assists per game just last season. Those two games for Boston have shown that he still has something to offer. The New York Knicks are also short on playmakers and could certainly use his services.

Also read: NBA Rumors - LA Lakers and New York Knicks to battle it out for Andre Drummond's signature in the buyout market