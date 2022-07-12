NBA Summer League: Looking at the top performers In The California Classic 

For the fourth straight year, the California Classic kicked off the NBA's Summer League action last week at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Just like in previous years, the four teams that partook in the event were the LA Lakers, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles is the only team that hasn't won the tournament, which was held in Sacramento for the first two years.

The Kings (3-0) won their first California Classic after topping the previously undefeated Lakers 87-75 on Tuesday. Keegan Murray led the way with 24 points, while Neemias Queta had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings @keegan3murray led five Kings players in double-figures as Sacramento closed out the California Classic strong with an 87-75 win over the Lakers. .@keegan3murray led five Kings players in double-figures as Sacramento closed out the California Classic strong with an 87-75 win over the Lakers. https://t.co/LzDXXKAaey

Los Angeles finished 2-1 while Miami (1-2) was third, followed by Golden State (0-3).

The Heat had captured the previous two Classic crowns, while the Warriors were the inaugural California Classic champion in 2018.

Here are the event's top performers:

Keegan Murray, Kings

The No. 4 draft pick last month was impressive, leading the California Classic in scoring and finishing second in rebounding.

Murray shot exceptionally well from the perimeter as he got his feet under him off a hop on spot-ups. He also demonstrated an excellent midrange game and a soft touch, though he does have to work on finishing at the rim.

Murray is long and a quick jumper, which helped him rebound in traffic. However, the Iowa product needs to work on ball handling, and defense could be an issue for the 21-year-old.

Murray began the California Classic with a bang, putting up 26 points against the Warriors. After struggling against the Heat, making just 4 of 15 shots, he topped the 20-point mark against the Lakers.

Overall, Murray averaged 19.7 points on 51.1% shooting while also knocking down 2.3 3-pointers at a 43.8% clip. The 6-foot-8 forward contributed 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while committing 2.7 turnovers per game.

Gui Santos, Warriors

Santos was one of the few bright spots for a Warriors squad that got beat by an average of more than 21 points.

The No. 55 draft pick has drawn comparisons to Luka Doncic due to his style of play and body type. In three games at the California Classic, he impressed with how he used his body while driving to the basket and getting to the free-throw line. Santos also showed flashes of being a solid playmaker, although he needs to be stronger with the ball. Defense is a concern.

Santos tallied 23 points against Sacramento and finished the event averaging 14.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.7 apg and 4.7 tpg. The 20-year-old Brazilian also produced a shooting slash line of .500/ .400/.667.

Mac McClung, Lakers

The 23-year-old has always been known as a bucket-getter, but he has really developed into a knockdown shooter over the past couple of years.

McClung averaged 19.4 ppg on 48.4% shooting, along with 1.9 3-pointers per game at a 40.3% clip in 13 G League games for the South Bay Lakers last season.

The Texas Tech product didn't disappoint in his two appearances in the California Classic, as he tallied 26 points in just 35 minutes. McClung shot an incredible 64.3% as he consistently got to the bucket and foul line, knocking down 8 of 11 attempts. McClung also added seven rebounds, but turnovers were a problem, compiling just three assists compared to seven turnovers.

Neemis Queta, Kings

The 7-foot, second-year center had a chance to get a cup of coffee with Sacramento last season, demonstrating some ability to score and rebound.

Queta was dominant on both ends of the floor in 11 games with the G League's Stockton Kings, although fouls, free-throw shooting and fouling were issues.

The same issues plagued Queta, who will be on a two-way contract with the Kings once again, in the California Classic.

The Utah State product reached double figures in all three contests and posted a double-double against the Lakers. Overall, he averaged 12.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.3 apgs, 2.7 tpg and 1.3 blocks while shooting 53.3% and 55.6% from the charity stripe.

Queta led the circuit in offensive rebounds (eight), steals (six), fouls (12) and plus/minus (+14).

Cole Swider, Lakers

Swider, on a two-way contract with the Lakers, can really shoot. He owns a quick, fluid release on a beautiful looking jumper and also demonstrated an ability score on pull-ups. The 23-year-old forward is pretty athletic and has a good motor. Swider possesses a long and lean body as he stands a 6-foot-9, 220-pounds.

Swider contributed 11.3 ppg during the California Classic, with nine points per game coming from deep. He also averaged 3.7 rpg (1.0 offensive), and 1.0 bpg while finishing with a +6 plus-minus rating.

Scotty Pippen Jr., Lakers

Pippen Jr. struggled with his shooting, but he impressed Los Angeles' brass with his passing, finishing at the basket and defensive ability. He isalso on a two-way contract with the Lakers.

Pippen had a fantastic showing against the Warriors as he compiled 15 points and nine assists and committed no turnovers. Overall, he averaged 11.3 ppg, 4.7 apg, 2.7 tpg and 1.7 steals. The Vanderbilt product also compiled a shooting slash line of .346/.182/.875.

Nikola Jovic, Heat

The 19-year-old Serbian entered the NBA draft with a lot of hype. And while Jovic was inconsistent in the California Classic, he showed off his enormous potential against the Warriors, going for 26 points and nine rebounds.

Jovic can really shoot it, has fantastic mobility/athleticism for his size and excellent hands. Defense, gaining muscle and rim protection are his biggest issues.

Jovic compiled 11.3 ppg (2.0 3-pointers per game), 5.3 rpg (2.7 offensive) while shooting 43.3%, including 42.9% from deep.

Paris Bass, Lakers

The 26-year-old has spent most of his professional career overseas, lathough he did get a couple of 10-day contracts with Phoenix last season, appearing in two games. Bass produced 12.3 ppg (on 45.2% shooting), 4.7 rpg (1.0 offensive), 1.0 bpg and a +14 plus/minus rating.

Haywood Highsmith, Heat

Highsmith, who has made 24 NBA career appearances, compiled 10.7 points along with a California Classic-high 8.3 (2.7 offensive) rebounds in nearly 30 minutes a game. He also canned 1.7 triples a contest and shot 48.1% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc while also contributing 2.0 assists and 2.0 turnovers. and 1.7 steals.

Jay Huff, Lakers

Huff played for the South Bay and LA Lakers last season, spending four games with the parent club. The 7-foot-1 center made his biggest impact in the California Classic on the glass and defensively. He produced 19 points, 13 rebounds (four offensive) and five blocks in 37 minutes in two games. Huff shot 46.5%, including 40.0% from beyond the arc.

