NBA Christmas Day Preview

Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder

The most anticipated day of the NBA regular season is upon us, with a great slate of games on Christmas Day as usual. The usual suspects in the Warriors, Thunder, and Knicks are all in action once again in what should be another memorable Christmas Day in the NBA. Here's a preview of all the action coming up:

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

The odd game of this lot really. There are people wondering how this game entered the fold and the answer is that the Knicks almost always play on Christmas. The Knicks have played the most games on Christmas and are 22-30 all time. You can expect another L to that record and there is some bad blood involved to add some spice to the matchup. In their last encounter, Mario Hezonja walked over Giannis Antetokounmpo after a dunk which led to the Greek Freak signalling that retaliation will be on his mind the next time they meet in the form of a punch below the belt. Giannis didn't exactly back down from those comments, but there is a chance Hezonja doesn't play tonight, but I sure hope he does.

As for the game itself, the Bucks are coming into this matchup on the back of a disappointing loss to the Heat and Giannis had his worst game of the season, scoring only 9 points and he would be gunning to get back on track against the lowly Knicks. As far as the Knicks are concerned, they come into this one having lost 4 straight having lost to the likes of the Suns and Hawks. I'd expect a comfortable win for the Bucks who would be looking for revenge, not just for Giannis, but also for that loss to New York on December 1st. Don't expect the Bucks to hand the Knicks another win as Christmas present.

