NBA city edition jerseys 2021: Ranking the 5 best jerseys unveiled ahead of the season

With the NBA franchises revealing their NBA city edition jerseys 2021, fans are over the moon with the jerseys' new flashy designs.

Standard jerseys are often easy to conceptualize: the fixed team colors need to be used to create a design that usually lasts for years. However, designing an alternate jersey is a challenging proposition. That is because the essence of the team needs to be captured in the design, which also needs to resonate with the team's fan base and organization.

On that note, let us have a look at the top five NBA City edition jerseys 2021 that have recently been unveiled.

Top five NBA City edition jerseys 2021

The alternate NBA city edition jerseys 2021 were made using franchise history, geographical locations, throwback jerseys and a few other significant aspects. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top five NBA city edition jerseys 2021.

#1 Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade wearing the Miami Heat NBA city edition jersey in 2019.

The Miami Heat have had some beautiful city edition jerseys over the years. They are often ranked among the best ones in the NBA every year and represent the colors of the native popular show 'Miami Vice'.

The jerseys, also called the 'Vice Jerseys', have been well-liked by fans, who often request the team to wear it instead of the original team jersey.

Advertisement

The Miami Heat and their arena undoubtedly look stunning in the franchise's new NBA City edition jersey.

#2 Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have adopted a completely new approach to the team's NBA city edition jersey 2021.

The new design represents the franchise's city by honoring soul icon Isaac Hayes. The NBA city edition jersey's colors and patterns capture the essence of the singer.

Grizzlies unveil their sweet new 'Memphis Soul City Edition' jerseys for this season. 🔥 🐻



(📸: @memgrizz) pic.twitter.com/sanmIyBvYs — theScore (@theScore) November 24, 2020

Isaac Hayes was a Tennessee legend and died in the team's home city of Memphis.

The jerseys are also called the 'Memphis Soul City Edition' jerseys in honor of the genre that Isaac Hayes excelled in.

Advertisement

#3 Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton sporting the new NBA City edition jersey 2021

The Phoenix Suns' NBA city edition jersey 2021 has been well received by fans.

The Suns have incorporated their geographic location in their latest NBA city edition jersey, with the term 'Valley' emblazoned across the chest. The new jersey features bright twilight colors on a silhouette of the Arizona hills.

.@Suns debut their new City Edition jerseys 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7yb2kfDfDi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2020

Not just Suns fans but fans across the NBA have shown their appreciation for the franchise's new alternate jerseys.

#4 Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry with the old 'We Believe' jersey in 2019

The Golden State Warriors recently moved from Oakland, California to their newly-built Chase Center Arena in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Even though the franchise has moved into a new city, they have maintained their relationship with Oakland, where they spent more than four decades. The Warriors have said that Oakland will always be a part of their identity, and their latest NBA city edition jersey 2021 certainly reflects that.

Steph Curry with the “Oakland Forever” jersey dedicated to the We Believe Warriors. pic.twitter.com/WR4rmxa9lK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 2, 2020

The alternate jersey of the Golden State Warriors has 'Oakland' written across the chest, and its font and style are inspired by the franchise's old 'We Believe' jersey.

#5 Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers

For their NBA city edition jersey 2021, the Indiana Pacers have looked for inspiration in their throwback jerseys from the 90s. The team's iconic pinstripes were worn by Pacers legend Reggie Miller and are one of the most recognized jerseys in NBA history.

The Pacers are bringing back the pinstripes for their 2020-21 'City' jersey 🔥



(via @Pacers) pic.twitter.com/59kuWaiA0t — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 1, 2020

The Indiana Pacers haven't had a famous NBA city edition jersey in a while, but this one could certainly be one of the best jerseys the team has ever worn.