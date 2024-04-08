NBA Clutch Player of the Year 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Pascal Siakam (Week 24)

Last week, it was DeMar DeRozan who took over the NBA Clutch Player of the Year race. Now, a new player emerged with the chance to take over the race to win the award. Some of the usual players are still on the list and could turn things around as the season nears its conclusion.

After the events from last week, here is the updated list of candidates who could win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award.

NBA Clutch Player of the Year 2024

#5 Coby White

Aside from potentially winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award, Coby White has proven that he's one of the best when it comes to crunch time. Last week, it was All-Star teammate DeRozan who took over the list. But he has played fewer games than White this season, which puts the young guard over him.

White has a record of 24-16 in clutch moments and has proven that he's a threat without being the primary focus. He has a 20.9 usage rate, which is less than DeRozan's 35.5.

#4 Steph Curry

Steph Curry has fallen from the previous list. Last week, he was number two on the list, but his recent outing has not helped his case in winning the NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Curry has a 22-19 record in clutch moments this season, which is less than White.

However, he's still one of the players with the highest usage rate in clutch moments. He's the only player with a usage rate of 40 in this list. Still, it's a significant drop-off from where he was last week.

#3 Nikola Vucevic

Another Chicago Bulls player takes over the list, Nikola Vucevic. However, unlike his teammate, White, the European big man has a 25-16 record. Additionally, he's underutilized by the team as he has a usage rate of 15.8 in clutch moments.

It looks like the Bulls have a ton of excellent clutch performers this season. With the amount of players from the team who have been featured in the list, there's no denying that Chicago's players excel under pressure.

#2 Dejounte Murray

Last week, Dejounte Murray was the new guy on the list, however, a new player took over his top spot. Murray has performed well without Trae Young, who also happens to be reliable when the game is on the line.

The Atlanta Hawks have relied on Murray for the past weeks since Young has been injured. Now, he's surprised fans with how well he's performed in the clutch.

#1 Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam isn't a name anyone would think of when they hear the words "clutch player." However, Siakam has proven to be a reliable player for the Indiana Pacers in certain situations this season.

What makes Siakam so interesting is that he's a clutch player on both ends. His defense allows the Pacers to have a bit of breathing room, which makes him a perfect candidate for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award.

