DeMar DeRozan stealing Clutch Player of the Year lead from Steph Curry draws polarizing fan reactions

Steph Curry and DeMar DeRozan, two veteran stars on struggling teams, are currently the frontrunners to win some hardware by this season's end. That award is the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award, which the league started giving out last season. The inaugural winner was De'Aaron Fox.

Initially, Steph was the favorite to win the award. After the All-Star weekend, oddsmakers had him as the clear favorite. Rounding out the top five were Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson. At that time, DeRozan was ranked as the eighth player who was most likely to bring home the Clutch Player of the Year award.

However, a drastic change has occurred on the Clutch Player of the Year ladder. DeMar DeRozan has leapfrogged over the seven other players ahead of him, including Steph, to become a -170 favorite.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: WATCH: DeMar DeRozan hits impossible turnaround fadeaway to send Bulls-Pacers to overtime

DeMar DeRozan's new ranking on the Clutch Player of the Year ladder draws mixed reactions from fans

While Steph Curry has lost the top spot for the odds to win the Clutch Player of the Year award, he is still quite high on the list. He is second behind the Chicago Bulls star with odds of +130.

Expand Tweet

This change in the rankings has caught some fans off-guard, with some believing that the Warriors' star point guard deserves to be given the award.

"Think Steph [Curry] should be the front runner ngl."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan even threw another All-Star point guard's name into the mix, aside from Curry's, for good measure.

"Curry and Lillard both been more clutch."

Expand Tweet

Another fan made a call back to the Bulls' last game against the Indiana Pacers, where DeRozan hit a big shot to send the game to overtime at the buzzer. However, it wasn't to praise the Bulls star.

"He better thank Rick Carlisle when he accepts the award."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, there are still fans who agree with DeRozan's current ranking as the most likely winner of the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year Award.

"DeMar DeRozan is actually good, he deserves it."

Expand Tweet

DeRozan is widely regarded as one of the league's most clutch performers. In fact, he was among the finalists for the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award, along with Jimmy Butler and De'Aaron Fox last season.

He showed fans, once again, why he has earned this reputation through his stellar play in his team's last outing against the Indiana Pacers. DeRozan hit a fadeaway buzzer-beater over the defense with .3 seconds left to tie the game at 117, giving the Bulls a chance to pull off the upset win during the overtime period.

DeMar DeRozan's heroics did not end in regulation as he also led the Bulls to a 132-129 win in the extra period. He ended the game with 46 points and nine rebounds.