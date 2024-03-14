WATCH: DeMar DeRozan hits impossible turnaround fadeaway to send Bulls-Pacers to overtime

DeMar DeRozan saved the day for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. "Deebo" sent the game to overtime at the buzzer after making an almost impossible fadeaway shot. He scored a season-high 46 points to beat the struggling Pacers in Indiana.

The Pacers were up 117-115 with Alex Caruso inbounding the ball on Chicago's side of the court. He found DeRozan in the baseline being guarded by TJ McConnell following a switch with Pascal Siakam.

DeRozan had no other choice but to fade away to get a clear shot over McConnell. The ball went in as the buzzer sounded, stunning the crowd inside the jam-packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The game was an entertaining affair between the two Eastern Conference teams jockeying for position in the standings. The first quarter was close before the Pacers gained control before the end of the half thanks to Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton.

Chicago made a run of their own in the third quarter led by DeMar DeRozan and was firmly in control at the start of the final period. However, there was no quit in Indiana who was trying to win their third straight game.

Myles Turner gave the Pacers a three-point lead with less than a minute left. "Deebo" cut it to one in the next possession before Aaron Nesmith put the lead back to three with two clutch free throws.

Indiana made a smart play by fouling DeRozan, who made the first free throw. He intentionally missed the second and the Pacers only needed to secure the rebound to get the win. But the Bulls recovered the loose ball, called a timeout and Billy Donovan drew a simple play as DeRozan did the rest.

DeMar DeRozan takes over to help Bulls earn overtime win

DeMar DeRozan was at the top of his game in overtime to help the Bulls get the win.

DeMar DeRozan was not done playing hero for the Chicago Bulls after regulation. The six-time All-Star decided to put the team on his back, scoring nine of their 15 points in the extra period. He finished with a season-high 46 points with nine rebounds and three assists.

Alex Caruso also had a masterful showing on offense with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Ayo Dosunmu added 20 points, four rebounds and two blocks. The Bulls have now snapped a two-game losing streak to improve to 32-34 for the season.

Tyrese Haliburton had another double-double of 17 points and 14 assists for the Pacers, while Myles Turner contributed 27 points and seven boards. Indiana's short two-game winning streak ended as they dropped to a 37-30 record.

