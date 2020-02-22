NBA Coach of the Year 2020: February Power Rankings

Who will grab the role's highest honor this season?

NBA coaches are often known to get less of the credit and more of the blame. When players are on the court doing what they're good at, the coaching staff is observing everything on the floor and planning the next move.

Drawing crucial plays down the stretch and making strategical substitutions during the matchup are just two of the many duties a coach has to handle within 48 minutes. Casual fans often scoff at the idea of a coach's significance in a team's extended winning run more so than the star players' contributions. But players know where all the good stuff is stemming from.

On that note, it is about time to take a look at the front-runners for the 'Coach of the Year' honors for this season so far.

#5 Brad Stevens - Boston Celtics

Stevens has been the head chef for the successful recipe down in Boston.

Brad Stevens is leading the Boston Celtics to their sixth straight postseason appearance this year. Currently, the team's 39-16 (0.709) win-loss record is the third-best in the East, and fourth-best in the entire NBA. On top of that, Brad Stevens and co. are one of the most efficient offensive (112.5) and defensive (105.7) units in the NBA, hosting the top 5 ratings in both the categories.

As for Stevens' accomplishments, he has led the Celtics to four 48+ win seasons and five straight playoff berths ever since taking on the role of Head Coach back in 2013. Although the roster lost two key pieces in Kyrie Irving and Al Horford during the offseason, Brad's coaching IQ has ensured another top 5 seeding for the team this year.

However, it is ironic that with the coaching excellence of Stevens, he has never managed to finished better than third (2017-18) in the 'Coach of the Year' race.

