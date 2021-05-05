NBA Coach of the Year 2021: Latest Power Rankings – May 5th

With the 2020-21 NBA season heading towards the business end of the year, multiple teams have emerged as surprise playoff/conference contenders. Most NBA honors, including the NBA MVP and the Sixth Man of the Year award, look set to be extremely close. The final two weeks of the regular season will have a major say on who ends up taking the NBA Coach of the Year 2021 award.

For starters, Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz has led his team to the top of the challenging Western Conference this year. Elsewhere, the addition of Chris Paul has helped Monty Williams lead the Phoenix Suns to second in the West. Both are favorites to take home the NBA Coach of the Year award.

NBA Coach of the Year Power Rankings

The Eastern Conference has also seen its fair share of surprises. Currently, the Philadelphia 76ers are holding on to the number one spot in the Conference despite competition from the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and the rejuvenated Milwaukee Bucks. Additionally, Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks has led his team to the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference and will be looking to fight for a higher playoff seed.

Without further ado, we look at the latest Power rankings for the NBA Coach of the Year 2021.

#5 Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks)

Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Previous NBA COTY Power Ranking: N/A

Team Record: 41-24 (3rd in East)

The Milwaukee Bucks have shown massive improvement in form and have seen multiple star players return from injury layoffs in recent games. Giannis Antetokounmpo again looks like an MVP contender. The Greek Freak proved himself in the recent double-header against Eastern Conference contenders, the Brooklyn Nets.

The Milwaukee Bucks have won six of their last eight matches and look set to maintain pressure on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Nets. Khris Middleton's improved form, the team's overall defensive quality and Jrue Holiday's return to his best are factors that will help the Milwaukee Bucks in finishing the season strong. The team's recent resurgence has made Budenholzer a late contender for the NBA Coach of the Year award.

#4 Tyronn Lue (LA Clippers)

Tyronne Lue of the LA CLippers.

Previous NBA COTY Power Ranking: 5 (+1)

Team Record: 44-22 (3rd in West)

The LA Clippers have had a season fraught with injuries to key players. They are currently without their starting center Serge Ibaka, while Patrick Beverley and Kawhi Leonard have only recently returned from spells on the sidelines.

Since the beginning of April, the LA Clippers are 12-5 and have turned things around. They will now be hoping to keep their superstars in good health for the postseason. The LA Clippers are still on their way to making a run for the championship, which has only been possible due to Tyronn Lue's expert handling of injuries. The coach has also dealt with his stars' bad form in several games. Lue's ability to adapt his coaching style to a particular situation makes him especially valuable in the postseason.

#3 Tom Thibodeau (New York Knicks)

Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks.

Previous NBA COTY Power Ranking: 3 (-)

Team record: 39-26 (4th in East)

The New York Knicks have a young roster that surprised everyone with their performances this season. The likes of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have had highly successful seasons, while Derrick Rose and Alec Burks have proven themselves to be reliable scorers off the bench.

The result has been that the New York Knicks have lost just 1 of their last 13 matches. Randle has made tremendous improvements in shooting, points per game, and overall passing ability, while Reggie Bullock has also seen an uptick in shooting form in recent weeks. The New York Knicks look all set for a successful run in the playoffs, with Thibodeau bringing about large-scale improvement in multiple players this season.

#2 Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns)

The Phoenix Suns' head coach Monty WIlliams.

Previous NBA COTY Power Ranking: 2 (-)

Team record: 47-18 (2nd in West)

Currently on a five-game winning streak, the Phoenix Suns have lost just thrice during their last 14 appearances and are fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have been the best guard pairing in the NBA this season, while Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are also having successful seasons on both ends of the court.

Monty Williams has gotten the best out of his team and what once seemed like a flash in the pan has been transformed into bonafide expectations of a strong playoff run. Chris Paul is close to averaging a double-double with points and assists. His production and leadership have been instrumental for the Phoenix Suns all season.

#1 Quin Snyder (Utah Jazz)

Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz is currently the favorite to win the coach of the year award.

Previous NBA COTY Power Ranking: 1 (-)

Team record: 47-18 (1st in West)

The Utah Jazz have shown signs of stuttering in recent weeks and have struggled to replace Donovan Mitchell's offensive output. The Utah Jazz have reaped the rewards of Jordan Clarkson's emergence as a favorite for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. Statement performances by Rudy Gobert have helped the team consistently win games throughout the season.

Bojan Bogdanovic has responded to Mitchell's injury with improved form. Another important factor has been the clearly defined roles of squad players, which have led the team to the first position in the Western Conference this season. The Utah Jazz might not be the best team on paper but have proven themselves to be one of the most efficient, something they have their coach to thank for.