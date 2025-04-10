NBA Coach of the Year (COY) rankings 2024-25: Ime Udoka, Tyronn Lue surge late in race with regular season nearing end

With just three days left in the NBA regular season, the Western Conference playoff race remains wide open — and so does the debate surrounding end-of-season honors like Coach of the Year.

In the West, every remaining matchup is crucial as teams battle not only for homecourt but to avoid slipping into the play-in tournament.

The congestion in the standings has already led to two surprising coaching changes, with both Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets and Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies being dismissed over the past month.

Here’s a look at our top five Coach of the Year candidates after Week 24.

Top five NBA Coach of the Year candidates after Week 24

#5. Mark Daigneault (Last week’s ranking: #4)

Mark Daigneault likely won’t win Coach of the Year — no one’s ever claimed the award in consecutive seasons — but he absolutely deserves recognition.

He’s steered the OKC Thunder to a franchise-best win total, finished with a historic 29-1 record against Eastern Conference teams, and secured the NBA’s best overall record, locking up homecourt through the playoffs.

#4. Tyronn Lue (Last week’s ranking: Unranked)

Back in the top five, Tyronn Lue returns at No. 4. The Clippers are peaking at the right time, riding a six-game winning streak and shaping up to be a serious postseason threat.

With Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Ivica Zubac all performing at elite levels, Lue has gotten the most out of this squad — and they won’t be an easy out in Round 1.

#3. JB Bickerstaff (Last week’s ranking: #2)

J.B. Bickerstaff remains in the top three as he’s led the Detroit Pistons to their first playoff berth since 2019. With a 43-36 record, Detroit has already tripled its win total from last year and holds the No. 6 spot in the East.

The Pistons are likely to face the Knicks in what could be a bruising first-round series. Narrative matters in award races, and Bickerstaff transforming a lottery team into a top-six seed in Year 1 strengthens his case.

#2. Ime Udoka (Last week’s ranking: #2)

Developing young squads into contenders is a major theme this season, and Ime Udoka embodies that. In just his second year leading the Rockets, he’s guided the team to the second seed in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

With homecourt advantage assured through at least the second round, Udoka has made a massive statement in his brief tenure.

#1. Kenny Atkinson (Last week’s ranking: #1)

Kenny Atkinson remains atop the list for good reason. In his first season as head coach, he’s led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the best record in the East and has been the frontrunner for much of the campaign.

Though the competition is tight — particularly with Udoka and Bickerstaff gaining ground — Atkinson is still in prime position to take home the award. With playoff seeding locked, all that’s left is to carry momentum into the postseason.

