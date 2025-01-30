NBA Coach of the Year (COY) rankings 2024-25: Tom Thibodeau is highest riser in Week 14; longtime leader stumbles

The league has been more competitive than ever this season, with the Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks making headlines with impressive winning streaks. This week’s Coach of the Year rankings saw a shake-up as both teams made waves in their respective conferences.

Here are the top five NBA Coach of the Year candidates after Week 14.

#5. Taylor Jenkins (Last week’s ranking: #4)

Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis Grizzlies have been surging, putting together a six-game winning streak that featured victories over the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, but the run was halted by the New York Knicks.

Despite injuries and roster challenges, Memphis remains competitive, and a potential trade could elevate them further. Regardless, Jenkins has kept the Grizzlies not just afloat but firmly in the Western Conference race.

#4. Mark Daigneault (Last week’s ranking: #3)

While no coach has won Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons, Mark Daigneault deserves credit for keeping the OKC Thunder at the top of the West. However, after going 3-3 in their last six, he drops to No. 4.

Injuries have plagued OKC, but they still boast the league’s best defense. The team hasn’t quite looked like the squad that rattled off 15 straight wins, but Daigneault has the tools to get them back on track.

#3. Kenny Atkinson (Last week’s ranking: #2)

Kenny Atkinson slips to No. 3 as the Cleveland Cavaliers, like OKC, have shown some vulnerability. Despite remaining the top team in the East, they hit a rough patch, suffering a three-game losing streak in Week 14, including two losses to the Rockets and another against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland’s offense has cooled off, but their current two-game winning streak could provide the momentum they need to regain their dominant form..

#2. Tom Thibodeau (Last week’s ranking: Unranked)

After missing the past two editions of this ranking, Tom Thibodeau makes a loud return, jumping all the way to No. 2 — his highest placement yet.

Deservedly so, as he has led the Knicks to five straight wins, including key victories over the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and Denver Nuggets. New York has serious championship aspirations, and Thibodeau has maximized his roster’s potential. Sitting at 32-16 and third in the East, the Knicks are thriving under his leadership.

#1. Ime Udoka (Last week’s ranking: No. 1)

Ime Udoka retains the top spot as the Coach of the Week after another stellar stretch with the Houston Rockets.

His squad is riding a four-game winning streak, with each victory making a statement — back-to-back clutch wins over Cleveland, a last-second thriller against Boston, courtesy of Amen Thompson’s game-winner and a gritty battle against Atlanta.

Udoka’s trust in Thompson has paid off, as the young star has thrived as a starter, helping transform Houston into a relentless and competitive team that refuses to be overlooked.

