NBA Coach of the Year: October 30th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

We are only in the second week of the 2021-22 NBA season but the chatter around the end-of-the-season NBA awards has already begun.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are gaining MVP traction because of their spectacular performances. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks sit atop the team's power rankings, according to most publications.

Although the NBA Coach of the Year award isn't the most glamorous, it is certainly one of the toughest to earn. That's because the superstars get most of the credit for the team's wins while coaches get scrutinized for the losses. Rumors suggested that a major reason why coach Monty Williams didn't win the NBA Coach of the Year award last season is because the Phoenix Suns were dubbed a 'Chris Paul-led offense' instead of a Monty Williams one.

Most teams have played five to six games so far and we take a look at the latest NBA Coach of the Year power rankings. These are the NBA team's first impressions and these power rankings are bound to change as the season progresses. Coaches like Monty Williams, Frank Vogel and Steve Nash might make an appearance later in the year. So without further ado, let's get to it.

#5 Billy Donovan

Chicago Bulls Head coach Billy Donovan

Previous week’s NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 4; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 5; Games won - 4; Games lost - 1

Offensive Rating: 108.2 (14th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 100.2 (4th of 30)

Average Points Scored: 106.6 (18th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 98.8 (4th of 30)

Billy Donovan is known for his championship runs at the collegiate level but hasn't found success in the NBA yet. He won back-to-back NCAA titles with the Florida Gators, but his time in the pros has been anything but filled with champagne showers. He coached the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015 to 2020 and has been with the Chicago Bulls since. This season, coach Donovan has the elite talent to succeed and he has shown the league that the Bulls are a threat in the East.

The Chicago Bulls started 4-0 for the first time since 1996-97 when Michael Jordan laced up at United Center. Zach LaVine is averaging MVP-caliber numbers and there is no doubt that he will earn his second All-Star selection this season. There was a lot of discussion about whether the core of LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic can play together. But coach Billy Donovan has deployed a system of sharing the ball and the players are displaying great chemistry together.

Overtime @overtime Bulls are 4-0 for the FIRST TIME since 1996 🔥 (📸: @chicagobulls Bulls are 4-0 for the FIRST TIME since 1996 🔥 (📸: @chicagobulls) https://t.co/cHtdsHQEHV

#4 Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat Head coach Erik Spoelstra

Previous week’s NBA Coach of the Year Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 4; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 5; Games won - 4; Games lost - 1

Offensive Rating: 108.9 (12th of 30)

Defensive Rating: 94.0 (1st of 30)

Average Points Scored: 111.0 (12th of 30)

Average Points Conceded: 95.8 (1st of 30)

Head coach Erik Spoelstra was named the NBA's best head coach in the 2021 NBA GM Survey. He also received the third-highest votes when asked "which coach makes the best in-game adjustments" and the fifth-highest votes for best offensive schemes and best defensive schemes.

It's no surprise that Erik Spoelstra is one of the best coaches the NBA has seen. A two-time NBA champion, he is now back leading the Heat to a potential title run.

StatMuse @statmuse The Heat have a 94.0 defensive rating this season.



That would be the best defense by any team since the three-point era (1980). The Heat have a 94.0 defensive rating this season.That would be the best defense by any team since the three-point era (1980). https://t.co/3imU9GlIOp

The Miami Heat have done an incredible job in integrating Kyle Lowry in their system. Bam Adebayo is taking an offensive leap in his game whereas the addition of PJ Tucker has been excellent as well. The Miami Heat are not only the best defensive team in the league today but one of the best in NBA history. They have conceded the least points in the league so far and have kept all five of their opponents under 100 points, including the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Edited by S Chowdhury