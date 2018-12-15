NBA Daily Notes: Celtics keep it going; top fantasy picks for December 15th

Boston Celtics continued their winning run

Welcome to a new day for the 2018-19 season in the NBA. We had nine games that happened yesterday and another seven games to look forward to tomorrow.

Let us review some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the seven games tomorrow.

Friday's recap:

Atlanta Hawks 108-129 Boston Celtics New York Knicks 126-124 Charlotte Hornets (OT) Washington Wizards 118-125 Brooklyn Nets Indiana Pacers 113-101 Philadelphia 76ers Milwaukee Bucks 114-102 Cleveland Cavaliers Miami Heat 100-97 Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder 98-109 Denver Nuggets Toronto Raptors 122-128 Portland Trail Blazers Golden State Warriors 130-125 Sacramento Kings

Highlights:

1. Emmanuel Mudiay (New York Knicks): 34 points, 14-21 FG, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 3 TOs.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks): 44 points, 14-19 FG, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 blocks and 4 TOs.

3. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers): 40 points, 13-22 FG, 21 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 6 TOs.

4. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors): 35 points, 11-23 FG, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 1 TO.

Lowlights:

1. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks): 9 points, 2-11 FG, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and 3 TOs.

2. Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers): 5 points, 2-11 FG, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 TO.

3. Furkan Korkmaz (Philadelphia 76ers): 6 points, 2-10 FG, 2 rebounds and 2 TOs.

4. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings): 12 points, 4-13 FG, 1 rebound, 7 assists, 4 TOs.

Friday's takeaway:

The Boston Celtics overcame the Atlanta Hawks at the TD Garden with an easy 129-108 win. The New York Knicks grabbed a surprise win over the Charlotte Hornets in overtime, 126-124. The Brooklyn Nets managed to beat a struggling Washington Wizards, 125-118. The Indiana Pacers surprised the Philadelphia 76ers with a great 113-101 win, a Joel Embiid 40p/20r game going in vain. The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers with a monster 44 point showing from Giannis Antetokounmpo, 114-102. The Miami Heat beat a spirited Memphis Grizzlies, 100-97. The Oklahoma City Thunder tried their best but could not overcome the Denver Nuggets, in a 109-98 loss. The Portland Trail Blazers managed to surprise a Lowry-less Toronto Raptors, getting a massive 128-122 win. In the final game of the night, The Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 130-125, despite a late surge from the visitors.

Tomorrow's games:

Utah Jazz @ Orlando Magic Los Angeles Lakers @ Charlotte Hornets Boston Celtics @ Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets @ Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Bulls @ San Antonio Spurs Minnesota Timberwolves @ Phoenix Suns Los Angeles Clippers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

PG 1 - Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies)

Mike Conley has led the Grizzlies to a solid start

The Memphis Grizzlies have started the season really well and are currently sixth in a tough Western Conference with a 16-12 record.

They are currently in a bit of a rut, losing six of their last 10 matches and lost to the Miami Heat 100-97 in their last game. Through all this, they have always been able to depend on their star guard, who missed almost the whole of last season with an injury, Mike Conley.

Conley has been averaging 20 points per game, to go with more than 6 assists and 3 rebounds per game as well.

In his previous game, which was a loss to the Miami Heat, he scored 22 points, along with 8 assists and 3 rebounds.

He has also become an elite defender and it shows, he had 2 steals and 3 blocks as well. Conley and the Grizzlies face the Houston Rockets next, where Conley will look to have another huge game and get another win on the board for the Grizzlies.

Alternative pick: Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)

