NBA Daily Notes: James Harden does it again; Top fantasy picks for another NBA night

James Harden and the Houston Rockets are unstoppable right now

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had three games to follow, and we have another 10 massive games to review tomorrow. James Harden has now reached five games consecutively in which he has scored 40+ points.

The only players to achieve this feat since 1977 are Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson. He doesn't look like he is going to stop anytime soon and is making a strong case for a back to back MVP performance. Let's analyse some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Thursday's results:

Toronto Raptors 107-125 San Antonio Spurs Denver Nuggets 117-113 Sacramento Kings Houston Rockets 135-134 Golden State Warriors

Highlights:

1. DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs): 21 points, 7-15 FG, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 steals and 3 TOs.

2. James Harden (Houston Rockets): 44 points, 13-32 FG, 10 rebounds, 15 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks and 7 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Danny Green (Toronto Raptors): 0 points, 0-7 FG, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block.

2. Iman Shumpert (Sacramento Kings): 0 points, 0-7 FG, 4 rebound, 1 assist.

Thursday's takeaway:

Toronto Raptors faced the San Antonio Spurs in a huge game, marking the return of Kawhi Leonard to his old team. The Spurs came out as the winners, 125-107. The Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings went head to head, with the Nuggets winning, 117-113. The final game was a blockbuster game between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets, where they fought tooth and nail, until the Rockets won, 135-134 in overtime.

Friday's games:

Utah Jazz @ Cleveland Cavaliers Orlando Magic @ Minnesota Timberwolves Washington Wizards @ Miami Heat Indiana Pacers @ Chicago Bulls Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics Brooklyn Nets @ Memphis Grizzlies Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks Los Angeles Clippers @ Phoenix Suns New York Knicks @ Los Angeles Lakers Oklahoma City Thunder @ Portland Trail Blazers

