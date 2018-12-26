NBA Daily Notes: Lakers rout the Warriors; Top fantasy picks for December 26th

Los Angeles Lakers destroyed the Golden State Warriors

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had 5 amazing matches to follow around and we have another 10 games to review tomorrow. Let's analyze some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

Tuesday's recap:

Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder 109-113 Houston Rockets Philadelphia 76ers 114-121 Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers 127-101 Golden State Warriors Portland Trail Blazers 117-96 Utah Jazz

Highlights:

1. Giannis Anteokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks): 30 points, 13-21 FG, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks and 2 TOs.

2. Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics): 40 points, 17-33 FG, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 2 TOs.

Lowlights:

1. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors): 15 points, 5-17 FG, 1 rebound, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 TO.

2. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks): 6 points, 2-12 FG, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 TO.

Tuesday's takeaways:

The Milwaukee Bucks took on the New York Knicks in the first game on Christmas day, winning 109-95. The Oklahoma City Thunder faced off the Houston Rockets in an entertaining game, only for the Rockets to emerge victorious, 113-109. The Philadelphia 76ers faced the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the first game this season, with the Celtics winning, 121-114. The blockbuster game of the day was the Golden State Warriors going up against the Los Angeles Lakers, with the Lakers winning 127-101. The final match was the Portland Trail Blazers facing off against the Utah Jazz, with the Jazz coming up with the goods, winning 117-96.

Wednesday's games:

Washington Wizards @ Detroit Pistons Phoenix Suns @ Orlando Magic Indiana Pacers @ Atlanta Hawks Charlotte Hornets @ Brooklyn Nets Toronto Raptors @ Miami Heat Minnesota Timberwolves @ Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers @ Memphis Grizzlies New Orleans Pelicans @ Dallas Mavericks Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Clippers

