NBA Daily Notes: The Lakers lose again; Top fantasy picks for January 7th

Shubham Pant FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 18 // 07 Jan 2019, 19:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Welcome to another day of the NBA 2018-19 season. Yesterday, we had 7 games to watch and we have another 8 great games to review tomorrow. Let's analyse some of the meaningful performances from the last night, results of the matches and the top players to look out for in the matches tomorrow.

The Lakers lost again

Sunday's recap

Los Angeles Lakers 86-108 Minnesota Timberwolves Brooklyn Nets 117-100 Chicago Bulls Orlando Magic 96-106 Los Angeles Clippers Miami Heat 82-106 Atlanta Hawks Washington Wizards 116-98 Oklahoma City Thunder Indiana Pacers 105-121 Toronto Raptors Charlotte Hornets 119-113 Phoenix Suns

Highlights

1. Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder): 22 points, 9-23 FG, 15 rebounds, 13 assists, 1 block and 8 TOs.

2. Norman Powell (Toronto Raptors): 23 points, 10-12 FG, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 0 TOs.

3. Tobias Harris (Los Angeles Clippers): 28 points, 10-21 FG, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 1 TO.

Lowlights

1. Shaquille Harrison (Chicago Bulls): 0 points, 0-7 FG, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 TO.

2. Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers): 0 points, 0-4 FG, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 TO.

Advertisement

3. Tyler Johnson (Miami Heat): 0 points, 0-7 FG, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block and 1 TO.

Sunday's takeaways

1. The Minnesota Timberwolves played the Los Angeles Lakers in a drab match where the Timberwolves won easily, 108-86. The Brooklyn Nets played the Chicago Bulls and won their game with ease, 117-100. The Los Angeles Clippers and the Orlando Magic went head to head in a tight game, which the Clippers won 106-96.

2. The Miami Heat suffered a surprise blowout loss against the struggling Atlanta Hawks, 106-82. The Washington Wizards played some impressive basketball to overcome an in-form Oklahoma City Thunder team, 116-98.

3. The Toronto Raptors faced a tough game against the Indiana Pacers but managed to come out on the top, winning 121-105. In the final game, the Charlotte Hornets faced the bottom of the Western Conference team Phoenix Suns, winning a close game, 119-113.

Monday's games

San Antonio Spurs @ Detroit Pistons Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics Memphis Grizzlies @ New Orleans Pelicans Denver Nuggets @ Houston Rockets Utah Jazz @ Milwaukee Bucks Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks Orlando Magic @ Sacramento Kings New York Knicks @ Portland Trail Blazers

1 / 11 NEXT

Advertisement