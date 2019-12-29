NBA Defensive Player of the Year 2020: December Power Rankings

Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the leading contenders to be named Defensive Player of the Year

2019 is quickly coming to a close, and with more than two months of the 2019-20 NBA season now in the books, it is the perfect time to reflect on which players are among the leading contenders to pick up one of the seasons major awards.

While not as prestigious as the Most Valuable Player award, the Defensive Player of the Year award has never been more esteemed, and several leading stars around the NBA have already stated their ambition to take home the title.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz is the current two-time defending champion, and while he remains in the mix, the race to be named 2020 DPOY is among the most competitive in recent memory. So, here we will look at the leading contenders to be named Defensive Player of the Year as we head into the new year.

#5 Jonathan Isaac - Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac's performances on the defensive end have kept the Magic in the mix to reach the playoffs

The Orlando Magic face a fight to make the playoffs for a second consecutive season after making a 14-18 start to the season, although the front office will be thrilled with the development of Jonathan Isaac. The New York native still lacks offensive consistency, although Isaac is quickly developing into one of the NBA's best defensive stoppers.

Through 30 appearances this season, the 22-year-old has averaged 5.4 defensive rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks - and only Hassan Whiteside and Anthony Davis have managed more blocks. Isaac also picked up a career-high seven steals during Orlando's latest defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks - and the forward is well on course to become one of the NBA's standout defenders.

