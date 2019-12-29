NBA Sixth Man of the Year 2020: December Power Rankings

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Lou Williams and Mentrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers are among the contenders to be named 2020 Sixth Man of the Year

With 2019 about to come to an end, it is the perfect time to reflect on the race to be named Sixth Man of the Year. With more than two months of the 2019-20 season now in the books, we have had plenty of time to assess the performance of several notable reserves around the league, and there are plenty of individuals that have a shot at ending Lou Williams' recent monopoly of the award. So, as we prepare to enter January, here we will take a look at the leading contenders to be named 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

#5 Dāvis Bertāns - Washington Wizards

Dāvis Bertāns has been a consistent source of production from the Wizards bench

The Washington Wizards have made a dismal 9-22 start to the season, although Dāvis Bertāns has been able to thrive with his new team following his offseason trade from the San Antonio Spurs. Bertāns was highly regarded within San Antonio, although the front office allowed the Latvian to complete a trade to Washington as they lined up a move for Marcus Morris.

Bertāns averaged 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds from the bench during his final season with the Spurs, and while he has once again had to settle for a reserve role in Washington, Bertāns has managed to contribute 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per contest. The 27-year-old has also connected with 44.9 percent of his 8.6 three-point attempts per game - and in addition to being well on his way to securing a big payday as a free agent next summer - Bertāns could even secure a move to a contending team for the remainder of the season.

1 / 3 NEXT