NBA Defensive Player of the Year: December 15th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The NBA season continues to bring excitement to basketball fans. Each week, new players and teams impress.

The Golden State Warriors (23-5) and Phoenix Suns (22-5) continue to be two of the most impressive teams and have the best records in the Western Conference as well as the league. On the other side, the Brooklyn Nets (20-8) have the best record in the East. With another week in the books, we inch closer to the end of the year awards.

On that note, let's take a look at the updated Defensive Player of the Year power rankings.

No. 5: Anthony Davis

LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 25; Games won - 12; Games lost - 13

Last Week: PPG - 19.5, APG - 2.0, RPG - 12.0

Overall: PPG - 24.0, APG - 3.0, RPG - 10.2

Last Week: FG% - 51.6%, 3P% - 25.0%, FT% - 75.0%

Overall: FG% - 52.3%, 3P% - 19.2%, FT% - 72.3%

The LA Lakers (15-13) have been doing everything in their power to get back on the right track. The Lakers have rattled off a pair of victories before Wednesday's game at the Dallas Mavericks (14-13). Superstar forward Anthony Davis continues to be a major piece of the Lakers' success.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Nobody has scored more in the paint this season than Anthony Davis 😤 Nobody has scored more in the paint this season than Anthony Davis 😤 https://t.co/4mYT50fCDA

Davis has produced at a high level and has been a solid force with his ability on both sides of the ball. Davis is averaging 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the field.

No. 4: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 27; Games won - 22; Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 10.0, APG - 2.0, RPG - 6.0

Overall: PPG - 12.2, APG - 1.8, RPG - 3.9

Last Week: FG% - 53.3%, 3P% - 100.0%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 53.6%, 3P% - 40.7%, FT% - 87.5%

The Suns built on their success from last season, when they reached the Finals, and are one of the NBA's best teams.

Phoenix has won 21 of its past 23 games. One of the reasons why the Suns have had so much success has been the contribution of Mikal Bridges. The lengthy wing has emerged as one of the best defensive wings in his fourth season. While Bridges might not wow with his production, he's a disruptive force with his versatility on defense.

