NBA Defensive Player of the Year: December 8th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The NBA season has already produced impressive individual and team performances.

Teams like the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns have dominated the Western Conference. On the other side, the Eastern Conference has plenty of contenders, including the Brooklyn Nets, as expected, and the surprising Chicago Bulls.

Although fans love to focus on offense, there have been plenty of impressive defenders. And some of those individuals are emerging as serious contenders for the Defensive Player of the Year awa.

Here's a look at this week's Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

No. 5: Anthony Davis

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 24; Games won - 12; Games lost - 12

Last Week: PPG - 25.3, APG - 3.0, RPG - 9.0

Overall: PPG - 24.1, APG - 3.1, RPG - 10.3

Last Week: FG% - 61.5%, 3P% - 33.3%, FT% - 62.5%

Overall: FG% - 52.4%, 3P% - 18.8%, FT% - 72.2%

Although LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis has fallen in this week's Power Rankings, Davis has the ability to rise again in the near future. The Lakers continue to try to find consistency and thereby climb in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles (13-12) is tied for fifth in the West.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Nobody has scored more in the paint this season than Anthony Davis 😤 Nobody has scored more in the paint this season than Anthony Davis 😤 https://t.co/4mYT50fCDA

When at his best, Anthony Davis is one of the NBA's most versatile defenders. In the last week, Davis averaged 25.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting an impressive 61.5% from the field.

No. 4: Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 24; Games won - 20; Games lost - 4

Last Week: PPG - 9.0, APG - 1.7, RPG - 3.0

Overall: PPG - 12.1, APG - 1.9, RPG - 4.0

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 60.0%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 53.8%, 3P% - 40.5%, FT% - 85.2%

After making his debut in last week's power rankings, Phoenix Suns small forward Mikal Bridges moves up to fourth. The versatile wing has started to generate buzz around the NBA with his impressive defensive ability. The Phoenix Suns (20-4) are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the league's best record, and his play has been a big reason.

Phoenix Suns @Suns Mikal flying in for reverse. Mikal flying in for reverse. https://t.co/4LSCU9zLH6

Often drawing the assignment of guarding the opposition's best players, Bridges has made a huge impact with his length and ability to guard multiple positions at a high level. As long as the Suns continue to play at such a high level, there's going to be plenty of attention on Bridges' ability as a defender.

