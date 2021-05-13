NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) 2021 - Latest Power Rankings - May 12th

As our power rankings for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award enters its final week, there is little change. However, the title could ultimately go either way between consistent favorites Rudy Gobert and Ben Simmons.

Both have been battling for the title and could split voters down the middle with their differing defensive duties. They have lead their teams, the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers, into the top-3 places for defensive efficiency and are in the top-5 for lowest opposition field-goal percentage.

Whatever happens in the playoffs, both Gobert and Simmons will play decisive roles in their team's success. They have proven that defense can help lead a team to the top of their respective conferences, which will be crucial in the postseason when games are traditionally played at a slower pace.

Although our power rankings have remained largely unchanged for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, we do have a new candidate in fifth spot.

The Philadelphia 76ers have lingered around the top-2 spots for defensive efficiency all season, therefore it is only correct that we continue to include two of their stars. Outwith their leader on defense, Ben Simmons, the rest of the candidates on our list are ferocious rim protectors.

Let's take a look at who we believe should take the title when the season is over.

#5 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has been crucial on both ends to the 76ers success this season

MP - 31.4, RPG - 10.7, BPG - 1.4, SPG - 1.0, DWS - 3.1, DBPM - 1.1

Previous NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A.

Alongside Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle, Joel Embiid has had a huge impact on the Sixers' successful season defensively. Akin to Gobert, opposition players have to think twice when driving the lane against Embiid due to his size and strength.

BLOCK of the Night: April 22nd



👉 Joel Embiid of the @sixers pic.twitter.com/1EI6K4vwNa — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) April 23, 2021

He ranks eighth in the NBA for defensive rebounds and 16th for blocks. More impressively, when Embiid is on the floor, he has a net rating that is the fourth-best in the league (8.4). The Cameroonian has regularly been a good defender throughout his career. However, he has not been recognized much, with his rating never going above 105.

In an interview in April, Embiid was vocal about his chances of winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award and felt that either he or Simmons should win it. Embiid, however, is hampered by the fact he has missed so many games this year through injury.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo

MP - 32.9, RPG - 11.0, BPG - 1.2, SPG - 1.2, DWS - 3.3, DBPM - 2.7

Previous NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 4th (-).

The reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has had another successful campaign for the Milwaukee Bucks. Although both he and the Bucks are well off their stunning defensive efficiency from last year, the Greek forward is still one of the league's premier defenders.

While Milwaukee's defensive rating is 109, Antetokounmpo's is 107.2. This figure drops further to 103.4 when he is on the floor with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. That trio will be crucial to the Bucks' postseason hopes with Antetokounmpo leading the line.

His defensive win share ranks tenth in the league and he is one of only twelve players to average both a steal and a block in every game. He is sixth for the most defensive rebounds with 9.4 a night, and still has the highest defensive box +/- on our list.

#3 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat's defensive stopper, Bam Adebayo

MP - 33.5, RPG - 8.9, BPG - 1.0, SPG - 1.2, DWS - 3.1, DBPM - 1.8.

Previous NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 3rd (-)

While Bam Adebayo's rebounding and defensive win share have both declined since last year, the 23-year-old center has improved other facets of his game in the paint.

That has seen his stock rise in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year debate, combined with the Miami Heat's improved form. Over the past ten games, Miami has ranked inside the top-seven sides for the least opposition fast break points, points in the paint and points from turnovers.

Adebayo is crucial to that with his ability to protect the rim and run the floor. He has improved his capacity to switch onto smaller guards such as Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving. In fact, against guards this season, Adebayo has limited them to just 38.9% shooting accuracy with Curry scoring 1-of-5 attempts and Irving 4-of-14.

Although he may not earn the votes this season, Adebayo is certainly a candidate for future NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards.

#2 Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons

MP - 32.6, RPG - 7.4, BPG - 0.6, SPG - 1.6, DWS - 3.3, DBPM - 1.9

Previous NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 2nd (-)

Despite remaining second in our power rankings for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, Simmons will push Gobert all the way. When analyzing who is better, though, opinion is swayed and depends on what people assess as great defense.

For Simmons, that means having the hardest defensive matchup every night outside of the paint. One night it could be Kyrie Irving, the next Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both are very different players, however Simmons is very capable of guarding either. His athleticism and length mean he can matchup with powerful forwards as well as against pacy guards.

He is one of the few defenders in the league who can truly guard one through five, ranking fifth for steals this campaign and third for deflections. If it were not for Simmons' stifling defense, the Philadelphia 76ers would not have the NBA's second-best defensive efficiency. When the results come out, he would be thoroughly deserving of the DPOY trophy, but misses out by a whisker in our rankings.

#1 Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz anchor Rudy Gobert

MP - 30.9, RPG - 13.3, BPG - 2.7, SPG - 0.6, DWS - 4.9, DBPM - 2.5

Previous NBA DPOY Power Ranking - 1st (-).

Few players are able to challenge Rudy Gobert in the paint and even fewer succeed. The French center has been the anchor for the Utah Jazz again this season and, despite winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award twice in his career, is having arguably his best campaign defensively.

This season, the Jazz are 11.9 points better off per 100 possessions when Gobert plays than when he is off the court. He is incredibly consistent and has the highest number of blocks per game of any player and the best defensive win share (4.9).

To improve his game and keep up with the modern NBA, Gobert is not only a menacing rim protector but is effective on switches and can defend when isolated. Of the players that have defended 125 isolations this year, Gobert ranks fourth for the least points conceded.