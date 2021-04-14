NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) 2021 - Latest Power Ranking - April 14th

This season's NBA Defensive Player of the Year award could come down to just a few votes, with our power rankings exceedingly close between a couple of players.

Although the LA Lakers have held up their defensive efficiency in LeBron James' absence, the four-time MVP looks to have lost his chance to earn the award for the first time.

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons is currently in line to win the Defensive Player of the Year title for the first time in his career and he is not ashamed to boast about how good he is on defense.

Tyrese Maxey crashed Ben Simmons’ press conference to yell “Defensive Player of the Year!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xDdAy6IThR — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 13, 2021

Akin to his battle with Donovan Mitchell for Rookie of the Year, Simmons' chances of earning the DPOY award are not straightforward as there's plenty of basketball left to play in the regular season.

Let's take a look at the other challengers seeking to outdo 76ers' star.

2020-21 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings - April

Our power rankings for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award see some new entrants this month after LeBron's injury and the Golden State Warriors' recent difficulties.

The Warriors' form has seen Draymond Green drop out of our rankings and make way for the Miami Heat's rim protector, Bam Adebayo. With just over a month of NBA action left, the battle for DPOY will rumble on and could become even harder to call.

Let's look at how our current power rankings stack up.

Advertisement

#5 Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat stopper Bam Adebayo

MP - 33.5, RPG - 9.4, BPG - 1.1, SPG - 0.9, DWS - 2.5, DBPM - 1.9

Previous NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A

There's a reason the Miami Heat have the fifth-best defense in the NBA and that is Bam Adebayo's ability to hold his team together while Jimmy Butler was sidelined. With both All-Stars on the floor, their communication and efficiency are unparalleled.

For a center, Adebayo is extremely versatile. He can defend the perimeter, block shots at the rim (1.1 per game) and is making a case for the NBA DPOY award. His defensive plus/minus is already 1.9 this season, just .3 short of his career-high.

Advertisement

Bam showing his versatility defending Steph here: pic.twitter.com/t80n6c0CP0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 2, 2021

The 23-year-old is key to the Heat's success. He played elite defense in the Heat's playoff run in the bubble and made it into the league's All Defensive Team of the Year for the first time.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo won defensive player of the year last season

MP - 34.0, RPG - 11.4, BPG - 1.3, SPG - 1.1, DWS - 2.6, DBPM - 2.5

Previous NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already made the NBA's All-Defensive team three times in his career and could yet again make another appearance after his current campaign. His length and athleticism make him a crucial defensive asset in the paint and on the perimeter.

No Milwaukee Bucks starter has held the opposition to a lower field-goal percentage than Antetokounmpo ( 41.7%) this season, He is also averaging more steals and blocks than last season, where he won the MVP as well as the DPOY award.

Advertisement

While Antetokounmpo has a lower defensive rating this season, he still ranks eighth in that category in the NBA. Although he wasn't in our previous DPOY power rankings, the 26-year-old could make a late charge for the title with the Bucks chasing top seed in the East.

However, that would require the forward to return from injury, the date for which is still unknown.

1 / 2 NEXT