NBA Defensive Player of the Year: November 24, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As we've reached the second month of the NBA season, there have been a number of impressive teams, headlined by the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference and the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference.

Likewise, players have started to stamp themselves as frontrunners for some of the NBA's awards. Let's look at this week's Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

No. 5: Bam Adebayo

Utah Jazz v Miami Heat

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 15; Games won - 9; Games lost - 6

Last Week: PPG - 17.5, APG - 2.5, RPG - 7.5

Overall: PPG - 19.1, APG - 2.8, RPG - 10.5

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 87.5%

Overall: FG% - 50.7%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 82.1%

When the Miami Heat are at their best, big man Bam Adebayo usually plays a key role. The versatile forward has continued to be a popular name when it comes to the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, and Adebayo finds his name on this list again this week.

Adebayo played in only two games last week, as he sat out one matchup to rest. In those two games, Adebayo averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

No. 4: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 17; Games won - 10; Games lost - 7

Last Week: PPG - 33.3, APG - 5.0, RPG - 16.0

Overall: PPG - 26.9, APG - 6.0, RPG - 11.9

Last Week: FG% - 58.2%, 3P% - 36.4%, FT% - 71.1%

Overall: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 27.6%, FT% - 68.6%

Injuries hampered the Milwaukee Bucks throughout the opening month, but superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did everything in his power to carry the load. As a number of teammates returned, the Bucks reeled off a four-game winning streak heading into Wednesday's home game with the Detroit Pistons.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Light work in 24 minutes.



12 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST | 2 BLK Light work in 24 minutes. 12 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST | 2 BLK https://t.co/c1CJvwNJss

In his last week of play, Giannis averaged 33.3 points, 16.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game and checks in at fourth overall on this week's power rankings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein