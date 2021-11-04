NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY): November 3rd, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The 2021-22 NBA season continues to march on, and there's been plenty of storylines to monitor throughout the opening month of the year. As the season progresses, there are plenty of teams that are wanting to make their presence felt throughout the league. Although there are still some franchises that have gotten off to a slow start, these next couple of weeks are when teams should start to find their groove.

Everyone loves to keep a close eye on the scoring production that players across the NBA have on a nightly basis. But there's also been some impressive players that have stood out with their ability on the defensive side of the ball. Last week featured our debut in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year power rankings and this installment is going to feature a new face as well as some movement in the top 5. Let's take a look at this week's installment of potential defensive player of the year candidates to keep a close eye on.

#5 Bam Adebayo

Could Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo climb the Defensive Player of the Year rankings?

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 7; Games won - 6; Games lost - 1

Last Week: PPG - 22.0, APG - 1.3, RPG - 13.7

Overall: PPG - 20.8, APG - 1.5, RPG - 13.8

Last Week: FG% - 52.4%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 95.7%

Overall: FG% - 51.1%, 3P% - N/A, FT% - 85.4%

After just missing the cut in last week's NBA Defensive Player of the Year power rankings, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo makes his debut here at number five. There's no denying that the Miami Heat have looked like one of the scariest teams in the NBA as of now. They find themselves with a 6-1 record and one of the big reasons why is the play of center Bam Adebayo.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Bam was back and in charge tonight



22pts & 13rebs Bam was back and in charge tonight22pts & 13rebs https://t.co/cWg4cxswrG

Adebayo is off to a terrifying start to the regular season. He's currently averaging career highs in a number of categories, including points per game and rebounds per game. With the way the Miami Heat have been playing as of late, it's only a matter of time before Adebayo starts to generate some national buzz as a potential Defensive Player of the Year contender.

#4 Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 0; Games lost - 4

Overall: Games played - 8; Games won - 2; Games lost - 6

Last Week: PPG - 8.5, APG - 1.8, RPG - 7.8

Overall: PPG - 13.3, APG - 1.0, RPG - 7.5

Last Week: FG% - 40.0%, 3P% - 26.7, FT% - 66.7%

Overall: FG% - 53.6%, 3P% - 32.4%, FT% - 65.6%

Although the Indiana Pacers have struggled to start out the year, center Myles Turner has continued to impress with his ability on the defensive side of the ball. The versatile big man continues to be a dangerous weapon with his shot blocking ability for the Pacers. In just his last week, Turner went on to average 2.8 blocks per game. Over the course of the entire NBA season, he finds himself with an average of 2.9 blocks per game.

Turner has always been known for his ability to be a rim protecting asset in the NBA. He was off to a strong start last year, one in which many thought could have him considered a sleeper for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, but Turner unfortunately missed an extended period of time with an injury. After finding himself third in the power rankings last week, Turner fell one spot to fourth overall.

