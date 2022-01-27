×
NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Power Rankings featuring Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more | January 26th, 2022

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.
Tyler Rucker
ANALYST
Modified Jan 27, 2022 03:58 AM IST
Listicle

The race for the Defensive Player of the Year award continues to heat up. As the midway point of the year passes, many teams have started to make their march up the standings in their respective conferences.

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors continue to battle for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies continue to climb as well, as the upstarts have been one of the league's best stories.

The Eastern Conference has featured teams starting to get hot. The Miami Heat have surged atop the standings again, while the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks continue to claw away.

With another week passing, it's time to take a look at the updated Defensive Player of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid is heating up in the Defensive Player of the Year race.
Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 36; Games won - 25; Games lost - 11

Last Week: PPG - 40.0, APG - 3.8, RPG - 11.3

Overall: PPG - 29.0, APG - 4.3, RPG - 10.8

Last Week: FG% - 58.0%, 3P% - 57.1%, FT% - 83.7%

Overall: FG% - 49.9%, 3P% - 38.0%, FT% - 81.9%

Even though the Philadelphia 76ers are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, the team remains within striking distance of the top half. Superstar big man Joel Embiid has been dominant lately.

42 PTS | 14 REB | 4 BLK@JoelEmbiid has been eating his Wheaties lately. 🥣🎥 presented by @PALottery https://t.co/yzaoXRBkFd

Embiid is rising as a contender for a number of awards. In his last week, he averaged 40.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 58.0%, including an eye-opening 57.1% from downtown. If he can keep up this type of play, he will creep up in the Defensive Player of the Year ranks.

No. 4: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges
Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 46; Games won - 37; Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - 14.0, APG - 4.0, RPG - 6.3

Overall: PPG - 12.1, APG - 2.1, RPG - 4.1

Last Week: FG% - 53.1%, 3P% - 22.2%, FT% - 85.7%

Overall: FG% - 50.6%, 3P% - 37.5%, FT% - 85.7%

The Phoenix Suns (37-9) are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the Western Conference. They have won nine of their last ten games, including a current seven-game winning streak. Versatile wing Mikal Bridges continues to be one of the most important players on their roster.

Mikal with the finish +1! @mikal_bridges x #NBAAllStar https://t.co/6eCq819f04

Although not called upon to carry the load offensively, Bridges has generated buzz as one of the NBA's top wing defenders. Bridges will be a name mentioned throughout the year as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He's coming off an efficient week which saw him average 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 53.1%.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
हिन्दी