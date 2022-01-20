NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Power Rankings featuring Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more | January 20th, 2022

The race for the Defensive Player of the Year award is strong midway through the NBA season.

The Phoenix Suns (34-9) hold the league's best record. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors (32-12), Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) and Utah Jazz (29-15) continue to chase Phoenix in the Western Conference.

The Chicago Bulls (27-18) and Miami Heat (28-16) are atop the Eastern Conference, while the Brooklyn Nets (27-16) have struggled this month.

It's time to take a look at the updated Defensive Player of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 43; Games won - 34; Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - 8.7, APG - 2.3, RPG - 3.3

Overall: PPG - 12.0, APG - 1.8, RPG - 3.9

Last Week: FG% - 35.7%, 3P% - 21.4%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 50.6%, 3P% - 38.6%, FT% - 84.9%

The Phoenix Suns have been consistent all season and have won seven of their past eight games. The standout defensive play of young wing Mikal Bridges has been pivotal to that success.

Although he averages a steady 12.0 points per game, Bridges is known as one of the league's top defensive wings. The versatile small forward stands out with his ability to defend multiple positions at a high level. Bridges is averaging 3.9 rebounds per game and is shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

No. 4: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 32; Games won - 22; Games lost - 10

Last Week: PPG - 29.8, APG - 4.5, RPG - 9.8

Overall: PPG - 27.3, APG - 4.2, RPG - 10.5

Last Week: FG% - 54.3%, 3P% - 21.4%, FT% - 85.1%

Overall: FG% - 48.4%, 3P% - 38.0%, FT% - 81.4%

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-18) have won nine of their past 11 games and have rebounded fully from their 2-9 slump in November when they went 2-7 with superstar big man Joel Embiid sidelined with COVID-19. The dominant big man has impressed on both sides of the floor and has found himself as a rising candidate in the Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

Philadelphia is in sixth place in the East, but just 2.5 games from the lead. Embiid continues to be brilliant as he averaged 29.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in his last week.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein