NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Power Rankings featuring Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more | January 5th, 2022

The race for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year continues to heat up with each passing week.

The Golden State Warriors (29-7) and Phoenix Suns (29-8) continue to be the class of the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (25-14), who have won six games in a row, are scorching.

Out East, the Chicago Bulls (25-10), who have won eight games in a row, and the Brooklyn Nets (23-12) have been impressive. Right behind them are the Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) and Miami Heat (23-15).

It's time to take a look at the updated Defensive Player of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns young wing Mikal Bridges continues to impress as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 37; Games won - 29; Games lost - 8

Last Week: PPG - 10.0, APG - 1.8, RPG - 4.3

Overall: PPG - 12.3, APG - 1.7, RPG - 4.0

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 46.2%, FT% - N/A

Overall: FG% - 52.0%, 3P% - 40.9%, FT% - 84.8%

The Phoenix Suns are looking like the team that reached the NBA Finals last year, and young wing Mikal Bridges has been a key to that success.

While Phoenix has plenty of offensive stars, Bridges has dominated on defense. The lengthy wing often draws the assignment of guarding the opposing team's best players, making him valuable with his defensive versatility.

In his last week, Bridges averaged 10.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0% (46.2% from 3-point range). He's going to be in the mix for DPOY throughout the season.

No. 4: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid has been on fire lately.

Previous week’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 25; Games won - 17; Games lost - 8

Last Week: PPG - 35.0, APG - 2.5, RPG - 9.0

Overall: PPG - 26.5, APG - 4.2, RPG - 10.9

Last Week: FG% - 56.4%, 3P% - 62.5%, FT% - 80.8%

Overall: FG% - 47.4%, 3P% - 40.2%, FT% - 81.3%

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been one of the NBA's most impressive players lately. Philadelphia (20-16) suffered a November swoon, losing eight of 10 games. That slide includes a 2-7 stretch with Embiid sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. The 76ers have won four straight games, and Embiid has turned heads with his recent production.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers



29.2 PPG | 11.2 RPG | 3.9 APG

& this is only December.🤯 congratulations to our EMVPIID!29.2 PPG | 11.2 RPG | 3.9 APG& this is only December.🤯 congratulations to our EMVPIID!🏆29.2 PPG | 11.2 RPG | 3.9 APG & this is only December.🤯 https://t.co/5hfGKWw9VW

In Embiid's last six games, he averaged 33.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% (50.0% from 3-point range). Embiid has started to dominate on both sides of the floor again. If he can keep up this type of play, he's going to be a name that continues to heat up in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein