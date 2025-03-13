NBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after week 18 ft. Lu Dort

In the final weeks of the NBA season, the Defensive Player of the Year landscape has drastically changed. Due to injuries to multiple potential top candidates, there is no telling who might end up walking away with the hardware.

Ad

For the vast majority of the season, Victor Wembanyama was the runaway favorite to take home DPOY. That all changed after the All-Star break when it was announced that he'd miss the rest of the season due to a blood clot.

With Wembanyama out, Jaren Jackson Jr. emerged as another possible favorite to win the award. His eligibility is now in jeopardy after suffering an ankle injury that could leave him sidelined for weeks.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In light of these injuries, the door is open for a rarity to happen in the NBA. That being a non-frontcourt player is awarded DPOY. As the league gears up for the home stretch, here are the latest power rankings of this award race.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA DPOY power rankings 2024-25 season:

5) Kris Dunn, LA Clippers

Coming in at No. 5 is a player who has started to pop up more on this list in recent weeks, Kris Dunn of the LA Clippers. The former lottery pick has been one of the top perimeter defenders in the league and is a big reason why his team has a top-five defense.

Ad

Dunn is currently second in the league in steals, averaging just under two a game. He's upped his production as of late, nabbing at least two steals in four of his last five outings.

4) Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Even in the twilight of his NBA career, Draymond Green is still proving to be an effective two-way talent. Winning a second DPOY likely isn't in the cards for the future Hall of Famer, but he certainly belongs in the conversation.

Ad

Green is averaging over a steal and block per game this season and has provided high-level defense as of late for a surging Golden State Warriors team. He's racked up seven steals over his last two games, four of them coming in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

3) Lu Dort, OKC Thunder

Sliding into the top three is OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort. As a key member of the NBA's top defense (in terms of defensive rating), he has a case to take home DPOY.

Ad

Though slightly undersized as an off-guard, Dort's strong frame has allowed him to be a high-level perimeter defender. He regularly takes on high-level matchups for the Thunder and is constantly making plays with his energy on defense. Dort put together one of his better defensive showings in his last outing against the Denver Nuggets, picking up four steals and one block.

2) Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

In the No. 2 spot this week is one of the new favorites to take home Defensive Player of the Year, Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley. His effective play on both ends of the floor has been a driving force in Cleveland's success this season.

Ad

With his length and athleticism, Mobley is among the most versatile defenders in the NBA right now. Because of how many different ways he can impact a game, he is a strong favorite to be a finalist for DPOY.

1) Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks

Reclaiming the top spot is another clear finalist for DPOY, Dyson Daniels. With Wembanyama out of the picture, he has a chance to join the exclusive group of guards to win this award.

In terms of their whole body of work this season, Daniels has arguably one of the best cases for DPOY. He's been arguably the NBA's most impactful perimeter defender and is putting up historic steals numbers. He's currently leading the league averaging three a game, and isn't far removed from a five-steal outing against the Indiana Pacers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback