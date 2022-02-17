NBA Defensive Player of the Year featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green and more: February 16th, 2022 | Latest Power Rankings by SportsKeeda

The race for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award continues to intensify. There have been plenty of fascinating storylines throughout the season. Teams are getting prepared for the All-Star break, which will allow players the ability to regroup and get ready for the final stretch of the season.

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors continue to impress with their play in the Western Conference. The race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference continues to heat up as well, as teams such as the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls continue to battle it out.

With the All-Star break quickly approaching, it's time to take a look at where players across the league stand when it comes to the updated Defensive Player of the Year power rankings by Sportskeeda.

No. 5: Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns wing Mikal Bridges continues to impress.

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 57; Games won - 47; Games lost - 10

Last Week: PPG - 17.5, APG - 2.3, RPG - 3.3

Overall: PPG - 13.3, APG - 2.2, RPG - 4.3

Last Week: FG% - 62.2%, 3P% - 35.0%, FT% - 87.5%

Overall: FG% - 52.9%, 3P% - 37.0%, FT% - 86.0%

The Phoenix Suns (47-10) look determined to make it back to the NBA Finals. The Suns currently find themselves in first place in the Western Conference. One of the most crucial parts to Phoenix's success has been young wing Mikal Bridges.

Phoenix is riding a six-game winning streak.

In his last week, Bridges averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 62.2%. The young wing continues to build a reputation as one of the league's top defenders and will be a name to watch closely.

No. 4: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr is heating up in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Previous week’s NBA DPOY Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 58; Games won - 40; Games lost - 18

Last Week: PPG - 18.7, APG - 1.3, RPG - 9.0

Overall: PPG - 16.9, APG - 1.1, RPG - 6.1

Last Week: FG% - 37.5%, 3P% - 38.9%, FT% - 90.5%

Overall: FG% - 41.8%, 3P% - 32.2%, FT% - 80.3%

One of the hottest teams in the NBA this year has been the Memphis Grizzlies, now a serious contender in the Western Conference. The team is riding a six-game winning streak and is third in the West. One of the main reasons for the Grizzlies' continued success has been the resurgence of young big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies have had plenty of impressive contributors on their roster, but the impact Jackson has had cannot be understated. The young big man continues to surge with confidence and has given the Grizzlies another dangerous weapon. In his last week, Jackson averaged 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He continues to take strides as a lethal shot blocker.

